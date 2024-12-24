How to avoid a hangover and the best supplements to take, according to experts

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Wellness experts swear by these tips to reduce hangover symptoms
Hangovers are one of the few downsides to the festive season and while having a few drinks with friends and family is often fun, the aftermath is not. Alcohol produces a litany of less than favourable side effects that can dampen holiday cheer and while there isn’t technically such a thing as a hangover cure, there are ways to reduce the side effects of drinking alcohol.
Rosie Millen, a nutritionist at Verve explains that, “when you drink alcohol, several things happen in your body simultaneously. Alcohol acts as a diuretic, causing dehydration by increasing urination. It also disrupts your body’s inflammatory response, depletes essential vitamins and minerals, and produces toxic byproducts like acetaldehyde during metabolism. The result? Those classic hangover symptoms we all dread – headaches, fatigue, and nausea.”
Of course, some people feel the effects of alcohol more than others. An especially dicey hangover might occur because you’ve started drinking on an empty stomach or in a dehydrated state. It might also be down to a lack of sleep, nutrient deficiency or high cortisol levels caused by social anxiety.
“Ever wondered why your friend bounces back while you’re struggling the next day? It’s actually down to genetics and how efficiently your body metabolises alcohol.” says Millen. “Factors like liver enzyme production, body composition, and even gut health play crucial roles. Women typically experience stronger symptoms than men due to differences in body composition and enzyme levels. Some lucky people naturally produce more of the enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase, which helps break down alcohol’s toxic byproducts.”
Of course, the best way to swerve a hangover is to simply drink in moderation, or not at all. Mindful drinking, going sober curious and switching to no and low alcohol alternatives will spare you the headaches, dehydration and existential dread that inevitably arise as a result of drinking larger quantities of alcohol.
However, if you’re partial to a cocktail or a few glasses of wine, there are ways to take the edge off and enjoy drinking in a healthier way. There’s no point in feeling guilty about enjoying a drink. The best thing to do is enjoy yourself and to take care of yourself while you’re drinking with a few simple health hacks so that you wake up feeling fresher the following morning.
Millen advises, “while drinking, alternate each alcoholic drink with water. It will make the single biggest difference. Hydration is your best friend so start with water containing a pinch of sea salt for electrolyte balance. Additionally, choose lighter-colored drinks, which typically contain fewer congeners.”
Congeners are produced during fermentation and distilling and include chemicals like methanol, acetone, acetaldehyde, esters, tannins, and aldehydes. Beverages with higher congener levels are more likely to cause hangovers and these are usually darker drinks like beer and red wine.
Instead of adding salt to water, you can also sip on water with added electrolyte sachets before, during and after drinking alcohol to replenish the minerals your body loses.
“The key is giving your body the nutrients it needs to process alcohol more efficiently.” says Millen. She advises that along with electrolytes, a having a substantial meal with both protein and healthy fats is crucial before and after drinking.
“Think salmon (rich in Omega-3), or turkey with avocado. These foods slow alcohol absorption and help maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the night. Get that protein-rich breakfast in, especially eggs. Their cysteine content is amazing for breaking down acetaldehyde, alcohol’s toxic byproduct.”
“B vitamin rich foods are also great. They’re absolute powerhouses for supporting your body when processing alcohol. Great options include dark leafy greens, whole grains, nuts and seeds. And don’t forget to boost your antioxidants, for instance with dark berries or pomegranate seeds.”
One of the first things people tend to do when they wake up with a hangover is crave salty fatty food. This is because your body is crying out for replenishment and for assistance with breaking down the alcohol in your system. While it can be tempting to reach for fast food, something with a more diverse nutrient content will actually help to treat hangover symptoms more effectively.
You can also top up your nutrient stores with supplements. Certain supplements provide liver support, hydration and a hit of the vitamins and minerals your body craves after a night on the sauce. They can help with faster recovery by helping your body restore its equilibrium, giving you more energy and reducing symptoms like headaches and nausea too.
We tested some of the best hangover supplements, from powders and gummies to recovery drinks to see if they could help prevent and soothe hangovers. Read on for our verdict on which products worked best and how to take them ahead of party season.
Every hangover supplement is slightly different. Some contain ingredients that naturally support the body when it’s in a state of dehydration, while others are more geared towards tackling inflammation and supporting energy and cognition the next day. We took the supposed health benefits of each into account when testing and tracked the severity of symptoms on a scale from one to 10. Each supplement on our list was tested before drinking light-coloured alcohol such as white wine and vodka and our testers used wearables to track sleep quality and recovery scores the following morning.
Formulated to support you liver and kidneys, reduce inflammation and aid better sleep, Wonky is a new hangover supplement that really takes the edge off. There’s a little admin involved with this protocol but your body will thank you for it.
The white evening formula tackles alcohol’s effects overnight. Then, the green morning formula steps in with B vitamins, L-tyrosine and rhodiola for increased energy. You’ll be taking a total of five colour-coded pills so be sure to set a reminder before bed and in the morning if you think you might forget.
The supplements contain vine leaf extract, electrolytes and NAC – a powerful antioxidant. As well as DHM – a flavonoid that reduces the harmful effects of alcohol. There’s also alpha lipoic acid and turmeric for a blend that gets right to work after a late night of imbibing.
At £22.99 for 10 servings, this isn’t the most expensive option but it is one of the most effective so it’s well worth the investment if you suffer after drinking.
The post-rave wellness pack was designed for people who party hard. The individual packs contain a collection of supplements to be taken before bed to help you avoid symptoms like dehydration, fatigue and low mood the next day.
A blend of seven B vitamins boost energy levels, brain function, and cell metabolism, while Vitamin C helps with liver detox and making glutathione. The added NAC helps replenish glutathione, arguably your body’s most powerful antioxidant.
The supplements also contain L-Tyrosine, an amino acid commonly used to improve learning, memory and alertness, especially during stressful situations. And of course, there’s a dose of magnesium for energy production and muscle relaxation.
The supplements also contain powerful adaptogens like griffonia simplicifolia to increase serotonin production, ashwaghanda, rhodiola, ginseng, curcumin and artichoke.
Six single-use packs will set you back £33.99 but you can buy different amounts of up to 100 packs. It just depends on how many heavy nights out you have on the cards.
Inspired by traditional Korean botanical remedies, Awkn is a liquid hangover cure made from natural sources.
The sachets contain a bioavailable liquid formulation for better absorption into the body. This makes them great for people with gut issues or for anyone who struggles to swallow tablets.
Made with Vitamin C, milk thistle, prickly pear, reishi mushroom, ginseng and Korean pear, the formula soothes the stomach, supports liver function and provides energy for a fresher morning without the dreaded nausea and indigestion symptoms of a hangover.
Unlike many sachet-based supplements that need mixing with water, you can drink the Awkn liquid straight from the tube so they’re great for on the go. Our Fitness and wellbeing editor always packs a few sachets when travelling and considers them a must for any trip.
Also known as Ganoderma lucidum or lingzhi, Reishi mushrooms provide natural support for the liver, making them a great additon to your morning routine. Reishi contains compounds that may help the liver process toxins and protect against fatty buildup.
Dirtea’s powdered shrooms make it easy to add a dose to your morning drink. Our Fitness and wellbeing editor swears by adding them to a morning cup of coffee, especially after a glass of wine the night before.
Fortified with vitamin B12, reishi also promotes deep, restful sleep helping reduce the feelings of tiredness and fatigue that can stick around long after your night out.
Dirtea only uses quality mushrooms and the powders are virtually tasteless, ideal for anyone who doesn’t enjoy the flavour of most hangover remedies or finds it difficult to take pills and capsules.
David Beckham’s hotly awaited wellness brand packs a punch and considering it contains a whopping 92 nutrient-rich ingredients, it tastes delicious too.
The I.M.8 daily ultimate essentials is a powder supplement that works to replenish every single vitamin and mineral your body needs to function at its best. In individual sachets to be mixed with water, the acai-flavoured drink contains antioxidants, superfoods, greens, pre, pro and post-biotics and clinical dosages of CoQ10 and MSM.
The idea is that the powder will completely rehydrate, nourish and support every process in your body, which makes it a godsend after a late night and one too many cocktails. Our Fitness and wellbeing editor has labelled it her “secret weapon” since she started taking it every day.
However, it’s not the cheapest recovery blend at £81 for 30 servings. This is due to the quality of the ingredients, and given that the brand is equipping the International Space Station with its creations as part of a study on health and longevity in space, the hefty price tag is somewhat understandable.
For those who’d like to save 20 per cent, there is a subscribe and save option available.
The age of the candyceutical is well and truly here and as a result, we even have hangover gummies. These recovery gummies contain essential B vitamins and zinc to help restore energy levels and fight fatigue.
In a tasty raspberry flavour they also contain prickly pear extract, milk thistle and white willow bark extract to reduce inflammation and promote a healthier liver.
Unlike many gummy supplements, Dodi Health’s hangover gummy bears are suitable for vegans and are also sugar and gluten free. They’re ideal for those who find it a challenge to swallow tablets and don’t enjoy the flavour of recovery drinks and are great for travelling with.
Our tester found them tasty and pretty effective when taken before bed and woke up feeling more energised. You can also take them before your first drink but we only tested them an hour before bed and after drinking.
Though you may be tempted to reach for a fizzy sugary drink when struggling with a hangover, your best bet is to reach for a functional drink instead.
A ready-to-drink blend like this will restore essential vitamins and minerals while hydrating you. However, unlike many electrolyte drinks and recovery formulas, Vitamin Well tastes delicious thanks to a juicy peach and elderflower flavour.
“I always travel with a bottle of VW, even if I’m not drinking,” says our Fitness and wellbeing editor. “It ensures optimal hydration and I really enjoy the flavour so it feels like a treat, even though it’s doing me good.”
The Recover formula contains zinc, Vitamin D3, magnesium and B vitamins to help with energy, headaches and liver function after a night on the tiles. A pack of 12 bottles will set you back £22.79, which is pretty affordable. However, for those who try to avoid plastic bottles and prefer a reusable bottle, they may not be the best bet compared to something like a mix-yourself sachet.
As with anything good for the liver and metabolism, this tea blend tastes a little bitter so be warned. However, it is one of the most natural formulas you’ll find, free from any nasties and containing pure healthy ingredients.
The liver cleanse blend is made from organically homegrown plants and herbs, including dandelion, agrimony, mint, hibiscus, St. John’s Wort, fennel seeds, and rosehip shells. These natural ingredients work together to promote healthy liver function and enhance the body’s natural detoxification processes.
The blend is best enjoyed the morning after to combat fatigue, bloating, and sluggishness. Drinking a hot cup can help you to recover more quickly and will improve digestion, metabolism and allow you to get on with your day.
If you’re travelling you’ll need access to boiled water and a tea strainer or a mug with a built-in strainer and we recommend adding a little honey for a sweeter flavour.
Battling a hangover can prevent you from enjoying your day to thge fullest, but with these expert tips and recovery supplements, you should be able to lessen the symptoms and feel healthier and more energised after a drink. Our favourite for general use is the Wonky rebalance and restore supplement. It’s affordable and packed with helpful and hardworking ingredients. However, with five pills to swallow, you might prefer a drinkable blend instead. The I.M.8 takes the top spot for effectiveness here, but if the price puts you off, you can’t go wrong with the Awkn sachets, especially if you’re on the go.
