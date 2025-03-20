Rage and autoimmune disease: is there a link between suppressed anger and the women’s health crisis?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

According to a 2020 study, autoimmune diseases disproportionately affect women – accounting for nearly 80 per cent of cases. A separate study from 2021 showed that women also face higher rates of anxiety, PTSD and anorexia. As someone with both an autoimmune disease and anxiety, I found this information fascinating.

Then, as if the TikTok algorithm had read my thoughts, I was served a video titled “unprocessed anger is making you sick.” It got me wondering, could a major factor behind these statistics be not just biological but behavioural? Specifically, could suppressed anger be contributing to women’s declining health?

Like many women, I’ve struggled with expressing anger. Therapy has helped me recognise how deeply ingrained this issue is – women are conditioned to self-silence, to be caretakers while keeping quiet and polite. Anger, in particular, is seen as a masculine emotion, but it’s something we all experience and should be able to express in healthy, regulated ways. When we don’t express it, does it then manifest in our bodies as illness?

In the late 1980s, psychologist Dana Jack identified a pattern among her female patients: a tendency for “self-silencing”, suppressing needs, pleasing others and avoiding conflict. She linked this behaviour to a heightened risk of depression. More recently, a study from the University of Pittsburgh found that suppressed anger in women of colour correlated with a 70 per cent increased risk of atherosclerosis, raising their risk of heart disease.

The idea that bottled-up anger can affect physical health resonates with many women. Sarah, 37, from London, was diagnosed with pernicious anaemia at 21 after struggling with anorexia. Later, at 34, she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia following multiple emotional and physical traumas. “A recurring theme was the overwhelming sense that I wasn’t being heard,” she says. “The more I fought for support, the less I received, leading me to retreat into silence.”

“The anger I felt – toward friends, family, perpetrators and society – had nowhere to go. It settled in my body, manifesting as pain in my gut, chest, shoulders and throat. I realised this pain was somatic, a physical manifestation of unprocessed emotions. To release it, I turned to ecstatic dance, massage, diaphragmatic breathing, body scanning and grounding techniques. Sometimes, after an intense session, I cry and physically feel the trapped emotion leaving my body.”

Now, Sarah actively practices these tools to prevent both old and new pain from accumulating. “If I don’t, my body shuts down; widespread pain, skin sensitivity (allodynia), headaches, jaw tension, extreme fatigue, memory fog and emotional instability. While my fibromyalgia specialist prescribes painkillers, physiotherapy and homeopathic medicine, we both agree that physical somatic action is the best way to manage my condition.”

Stress and the immune system

Dilly, 29, also from London, has Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, slowing down metabolism. “I experience muscle pain, hair loss, cold intolerance and dry skin. My gut slows down, leading to weight gain, but worst of all, it affects my mood and energy.”

Her symptoms worsened after a particularly stressful year involving personal and work-related issues. “That’s when I finally sought medical advice and was diagnosed. My GP suspected my thyroid had been under active for years without me realising it.”

Dilly, who is currently training to be a doctor, has found little time to process her diagnosis or emotions. “My GP was nonchalant when they told me, which made me question my own anxiety around taking lifelong medication. I suppressed my feelings, and I believe it negatively impacted my health. Recently, I had to increase my dosage despite stable levels for three months.”

Some experts believe there is a connection between suppressed emotions and physical illness. Dr Jolene Brighten, a board-certified naturopathic endocrinologist, explains, “Suppressing emotions, particularly anger, has been linked to increased stress, dysregulated immune function and chronic inflammation, which may contribute to the development or worsening of autoimmune diseases.”

She points to research showing that emotional repression can trigger prolonged activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, leading to immune system dysfunction. This can worsen conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.

open image in gallery Some experts believe that high stress levels can affect the immune system, leading to chronic health issues ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dr Sula Windgassen, a Health Psychologist, CBT Therapist and EMDR Therapist, notes that health is inherently biopsychosocial – shaped by biological, psychological, social and environmental factors. “When addressing health or illness, we must consider all three aspects together rather than in isolation.” she says.

While some studies suggest emotional suppression may be linked to immune system dysfunction, Windgassen cautions that research is still evolving. “There haven’t been enough studies specifically on suppressed anger and its effects on immunity. However, psychoneuroimmunology research provides compelling evidence that emotional suppression can impact immune functioning.”

The body’s response to suppression

All emotions are biologically mediated through brain activity, autonomic nervous system changes, and hormonal secretion. However, no single physiological signature corresponds to a specific emotion like anger or sadness. Windgassen explains, “It’s not that emotions themselves are harmful, it’s how we respond to them that can put strain on the body.”

Suppression, she says, is one of the most depleting responses. It activates higher-order brain regions, like the prefrontal cortex, while decreasing activation in emotion-processing centres like the amygdala. This leads to increased cortisol secretion, which can disrupt immune function.

“Cortisol can both inhibit immune responses, making the system slow to react, or over activate it, leading to inflammation, a sign of immune dysfunction.”

While research continues, the growing body of evidence suggests that suppressing emotions, including anger, may have significant physiological consequences.

Finding healthy outlets

So, what can women do to prevent emotional suppression from affecting their health? Dr Brighten suggests developing emotional awareness and expression through journaling, therapy, or somatic practices. “Engaging in regular physical activity, mindfulness and breathwork can help regulate the nervous system and reduce the physiological impact of suppressed anger.”

She also emphasises the importance of setting boundaries, cultivating assertive communication, and fostering supportive relationships. “Expressing anger in constructive ways can help reduce the stress-related risks of immune dysfunction and inflammation.” she explains.

Sarah and Dilly’s experiences reflect what research and experts suggest – that unprocessed emotions can manifest physically, contributing to chronic health conditions. Whether through therapy, movement or mindfulness, properly acknowledging and processing your emotions – especially anger – may be a crucial step in maintaining both mental and physical health.

