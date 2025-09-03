New study suggests 60 seconds of daily movement can add years to your life – this is how

If something sounds too good to be true, it often is, but could new research on the health benefits of one minute of daily activity be an exception? For some, it can be, and if you understand the nuance of what the researchers are saying you can make real differences to your health and fitness levels via time-savvy tweaks to your weekly routine.

The study saw researchers, led by Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis of the University of Sydney, place wrist-worn activity trackers on 3,300 Americans with an average age of 51. They found that those who did just 60 seconds of vigorous activity each day had a 38 per cent lower risk of dying over the following six years – this 60 seconds of vigorous activity could also be split into 10-second bursts throughout the day.

The study doesn’t explicitly refer to formal exercise like running or a trip to the gym either. Rather, it looks at more intense “incidental activity” – something you would do during your daily life, whether that’s climbing the stairs at a brisk pace or playing chase with your children.

The idea of improving health and longevity without disrupting your regular routine, or needing to carve out 60 minutes for a workout, is undoubtedly an appealing one. But can anyone access these benefits by simply sprinting up the stairs a few times per day?

What counts as vigorous activity?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) physical activity guidelines state: “Adults aged 18 to 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both.”

To raise the intensity of an activity from moderate to vigorous, it must be made more challenging to increase the effort and oxygen consumption required to do it.

“Vigorous-intensity activity is defined as physical activity that significantly increases breathing and heart rate, typically characterised by an intensity level of 70 to 90 per cent of maximum heart rate, such as jogging or competitive sports,” a definition published in the ScienceDirect journal states. “It requires considerable metabolic effort, equivalent to six to nine times resting levels.”

Tell-tale physiological signs of a vigorous-intensity activity include the need to breathe hard and fast.

“If you're working at this level, you will not be able to say more than a few words without pausing for breath,” an NHS spokesman adds.

Vigorous-intensity activity can be accessed by tweaking several variables while exercising. In the case of walking, this might mean swapping a flat walk for a steep incline, upping your pace or rucking – ie. carrying a weighted backpack.

Achieving a vigorous intensity will also depend on individual factors such as those determining your overall fitness level. Those who are less fit will require a lower stimulus to achieve the requisite rise in heart rate for vigorous activity.

As a result, particularly for those with a sedentary lifestyle, vigorous intensity can be experienced through more difficult daily activities such as climbing the stairs quickly or carrying heavy shopping bags. Experienced exercisers, on the other hand, will require a more challenging activity to achieve similar physiological responses such as significantly elevated heart rate.

open image in gallery Carrying heavy shopping bags is one way to increase the intensity of your walk, which can lead to greater health benefits ( PA Wire (Ben Birchall/PA) )

Can consistent short bursts of vigorous activity improve your health and fitness?

Prior research supports the idea that short bursts of intense physical activity, performed daily, correlate with improved health.

One such example is a 2024 study from the same lead author as this latest research – Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis of the University of Sydney.

“We found that a minimum of 1.5 minutes to an average of 4 minutes of daily vigorous physical activity, completed in short bursts lasting up to 1 minute, were associated with improved cardiovascular health outcomes in middle-aged women who do no structured exercise,” Stamatakis says.

“Making short bursts of vigorous physical activity a lifestyle habit could be a promising option for women who are not keen on structured exercise or are unable to do it for any reason.”

To implement this, he recommends incorporating accessible activities such as stair climbing, carrying shopping, uphill walking or playing tag with a child throughout the day.

A 2024 paper published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports reinforces the importance of more intense activity for improving several health factors.

The research looked at the relationship between daily movement levels, peak daily activity intensities and metabolic risk syndrome – a term encompassing five cardiovascular risk factors including waist circumference, high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

“One of the really interesting findings from our paper was that, if you look at people’s highest one minute of activity across each day, averaged across the monitoring period, that was a very strong signal for whether they had one or more of the metabolic syndrome risk factors present,” the study’s lead author Dr Elroy Aguiar explains. “Even something as little as one minute of high-intensity activity could be beneficial.”

For this reason, he recommends consciously increasing your walking speed beyond your usual pace where possible during the day.

open image in gallery Walking uphill, at a faster pace or while carrying a weighted backpack will increase the intensity of the activity ( Getty )

Not everyone will benefit from just 60 seconds of daily vigorous-intensity activity

The age-old debate of causation vs. correlation has to be considered here. While researchers went to great lengths to account for the many variables at play, it is possible that those more prone to sudden bursts of intense activity already have better health metrics than those who don’t, which may be linked to their reduced risk of dying. Researchers also state that activity intensity may have been misclassified by the wrist-worn activity trackers in some cases.

Another important factor to note is that the study used subjects who reported doing no structured exercise. For this demographic, acts such as climbing the stairs or tackling some testing topography on a walk can be challenging enough to trigger positive health adaptations – any shift from minimal weekly movement to some weekly movement will offer an impressive return on investment. However, a regular exerciser will require a greater stimulus such as a speedy run or HIIT workout to see similar results.

The study, which is yet to be peer reviewed, is also no reason to purposefully aim for just one minute of vigorous-intensity activity per day. It suggests that as little as 60 seconds of exercise may provide some tangible benefits, but this is far from an optimal approach.

In 2020, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced an updated stance on physical activity: “Every move counts towards better health.”

“Physical activity of any type and any duration can improve health and wellbeing, but more is always better,” adds Dr Ruediger Krech, the organisation’s director of health promotion. “If you must spend a lot of time sitting still, whether at work or school, you should do more physical activity to counter the harmful effects of sedentary behaviour.”

The aforementioned study from the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports found that a cocktail of higher exercise quality (intensity) and quantity delivered the best results regarding several key health markers.

“Accumulating a high volume of walking throughout the day [7,000-plus daily steps], then focussing on doing at least 30 minutes of faster walking or jogging, would be a way to lower your metrics for each of the progressive metabolic syndrome risk factors,” says Dr Aguiar.

One or two weekly strength training sessions are also an important part of the puzzle for improving health in the long term. This type of exercise strengthens your muscles, boosts your bone density and increases your mobility, allowing you to maintain physical function and live better for longer.

You can find out how to get started with our guide to strength training for longevity, or try the workout below from experienced personal trainer and certified strength and conditioning coach Danny Matranga.

In a nutshell:

If you are time-poor and struggle to find opportunities to exercise, make efforts to increase the intensity of your daily activities. This could mean increasing your walking speed, playing active games with your children or running up the stairs.

This advice also applies to those who live a sedentary lifestyle – for example, office workers. Try to include additional movement in your day wherever possible, whether this means swapping the lift for the stairs or picking a parking spot slightly further away from the supermarket.

You can also use exercise snacks to increase your daily activity levels – bite-sized bursts of exercise designed to build strength, mobility and heart health while working around your regular routine.

If you already exercise regularly, this research is not a sign to reduce the time you spend exercising. “More is better,” WHO states, so as long as you have the time and resources to facilitate it, greater levels of weekly movement should be your goal.

