Sky Bingo Promo Code: 100 Free Tickets + Deposit & Play £10 Get £10 Slot Bonus

Sky Bingo, one of the best bingo sites, is running a welcome offer for new customers, who can get 100 free bingo tickets as well as a £10 slot bonus.

The bingo offer gives users the chance to claim 100 free bingo tickets for simply signing up, with a a further £10 slots bonus available for depositing and playing £10.

Sky Bingo is one of the most popular names in the gambling industry and has delivered an outstanding product for almost two decades.

With Sky’s gambling product proving popular over the years, we’ve decided to compile a guide to lates Sky Bingo offer, including details on a Sky Bingo promo code, how to claim the offer and how it stacks up against competitors.

Sky Bingo Promo Code Explained

The Sky Bingo promo code welcome offer consists of 100 free bingo tickets plus a £10 slot casino bonus when you deposit and play £10.

New customers can sign up using one of the links to claim 100 free bingo tickets immediately. There’s Sky Bingo promo code is needed, allowing users to register and claim their bingo bonus.

The 100 free bingo tickets are unlocked straight away after signing up, while customers also have the option for a further £10 slots bonus if they deposit and stake £10 on eligible slot games one of the best online casino sites on the market.

The bingo offer is available to new customers only. Once users are signed up, there will be Sky Bingo promo code bonuses that existing customers can use to qualify for offers and more.

How to Claim the Sky Bingo Welcome Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Sky Bingo welcome offer:

Step 1: Register for a Sky Bingo account (must be a new customer) using our link. There’s no Sky Bingo promo code required.

Step 2: 100 free bingo tickets (10p per ticket) are credited within 72 hours (usually immediately).

Step 3: Customers then have the option of unlocking £10 slots bonus.

Step 4: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method (debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal).

Step 5: Customers must then stake £10 on eligible slot games (Stampede, Shamans Dream, Irish Luck, Fluffy Too, Fluffy Favourites, Fairground, White Wizard, Enchanted Prince).

Step 6: Once customers have staked £10, a £10 slot bonus is released.

Step 7: Customers have seven days to use bingo tickets and slots bonus. The slots bonus has 1x wagering requirement before funds can be withdrawn.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below is a list of the most important terms, though remember to check the full terms and conditions for the Sky Bingo new customer offer on the website:

Bingo welcome offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

There is no Sky Bingo promo code 2025 needed.

Customers must claim bonus within 30 days.

100 free bingo tickets are unlocked after signing-up using the link below.

£10 minimum deposit required to claim Sky Bingo slots bonus.

Customers must wager £10 on bingo to qualify for slots bonus.

Customers must wager on the following slots: (Stampede, Shamans Dream, Irish Luck, Fluffy Too, Fluffy Favourites, Fairground, White Wizard, Enchanted Prince).

Slots bonus and bingo tickets are valid for seven days.

Why Choose Sky Bingo?

There are several reasons why a customer might decide to sign up to Sky Bingo, with the main one being that the bingo site has an outstanding reputation, with nearly two decades of experience.

It is part of Sky’s hugely impressive gambling brand – which includes Sky Vegas – which has seen plenty of success in the UK and is fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Overall, the offer from Sky Bingo is an outstanding bingo welcome bonus for all players, with 100 no deposit free tickets on offer.

In addition, the slots bonus for customers that bet £10 means that there are also Sky Bingo free spins on offer, while there is plenty of time to use bonus funds and the offer is easy to sign up to.

Once signed up, users will find a complete catalogue of bingo games to use, including speed bingo, as well as plenty of promotions for existing customers (these could include Sky Bingo bonus codes for existing customers).

Finally, Sky Bingo offers the full range of responsible gambling tools as well as simple access to player support.

Comparison With Other Bingo Sites UK Offers

The table below offers a comparison between the Sky Bingo bonus code offer and similar offers from competing established bingo sites and new bingo sites:

Bingo Site Welcome Offer Min. Deposit Wagering Bonus type Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + 50 free spins & £20 voucher £10 None on spins Bingo Bonus, Free spins + Rewards Foxy Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and 40 Spins £10 4x bingo only Bingo Bonus and Free Spins Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos Paddy Power Bingo Deposit + Play £10 Get £60 Bingo Funds £10 1x bingo New customer offer Virgin Games Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus £10 No wagering requirements Bingo Bonus

Responsible Gambling

Sky Bingo promotes safe play and offers deposit limits, session reminders, and self-exclusion tools.

Both bingo and free spins are fun, but remember to treat them as a form of entertainment — never a way to make money.

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, betting sites, betting apps, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.