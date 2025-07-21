Christian Horner’s sacking no surprise given Red Bull ‘drama’ – Zak Brown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says he was not surprised by Christian Horner’s sacking due to the ongoing “drama” at Red Bull.

Horner’s tenure as boss of Red Bull was dramatically brought to an end on July 9, ending a 20-year chapter in charge of a team he led to 14 world championships.

His departure came 17 months after he was accused by a female staff member of “inappropriate behaviour”. Horner, 51, always denied the claims and was twice exonerated.

Red Bull have struggled on the track this season, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who is 69 points off the title pace ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, consistently linked with a move away from the team.

Against that backdrop, Brown, whose McLaren team lead the way in both constructors’ and drivers’ championships, says he was not shocked to see Horner dismissed.

“I’m maybe (surprised by) the timing, but not the result,” Brown told Canadian TV channel TSN.

“I think there’s been a lot of drama there the last couple of years and it doesn’t seem like that drama has been calming down – maybe been getting worse.”

Verstappen has a contract, which includes a performance-related release clause, until 2028, but Mercedes are interested in signing him and the Dutchman has been hesitant to say he will see out his Red Bull deal.

Horner was the youngest F1 team principal when he took charge of the team in 2005 and has overseen two spells of dominance, with Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen both winning four consecutive drivers’ titles.

Brown believes Horner could return to motorsport in the future, adding: “Given his age and his history in motor racing, I’d be surprised if he didn’t show up somewhere in motor racing.

“But I don’t know his other interests, whether he wants to go run a football team or what have you. So, we’ll see.”