Yuki Tsunoda has lucky escape after crashing in qualifying at Imola

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash in the first part of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Japanese skidded across the gravel on the exit of the Villeneuve chicane at the Imola circuit, with his car crashing into the barriers before being lifted into the air, flipping over and landing upside down before righting itself.
The 25-year-old quickly jumped out of the car, with Red Bull confirming that he was OK and heading for the medical centre.
The opening session was red-flagged while repairs were made to the tyre barrier.
