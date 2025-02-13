Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 Williams 2025 car launch LIVE: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon set to unveil new livery at Silverstone

Follow live F1 news updates and reaction as Williams unveil their 2025 car after McLaren’s launch on Thursday

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 13 February 2025 11:39 EST
Carlos Sainz Agrees Multi-Year Deal With Williams

Williams will be the second F1 team to launch their 2025 car after McLaren unveiled their new challenger on Thursday.

Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton joined the Scuderia, with Sainz teaming up with Alex Albon this year for a formidable driver line-up for team principal James Vowles.

Ahead of the 10-team season launch on Tuesday, F1 75 Live, where all 10 teams will reveal their new liveries, Williams will unveil their 2025 car - the FW47 - at a special event at Silverstone.

Williams’s launch starts at 9:30am (GMT) and The Independent will keep you updated with live updates and news throughout the day

What time is Williams' car launch on Friday?

Williams’s launch starts at 9:30am (GMT) on Friday, with the reveal taking place at Silverstone - home of the British Grand Prix.

A view of Silverstone Circuit
A view of Silverstone Circuit (Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson13 February 2025 16:42

Williams F1 car launch!

Good afternoon and welcome to live updates as anticipation builds towards the 2025 F1 season with the team’s individual car launches!

McLaren, last year’s constructors’ champions, got the ball rolling on Thursday as they launched their 2025 car at Silverstone, with a special “camouflage” livery.

Yet on Friday, it is Williams’ turn to take centre stage at the home of British motor racing as they unveil their 2025 car, with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon also set to appear!

Stay right here for all the latest news from the world of F1 as we build-up to Friday’s launch!

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in their 2025 Williams race suits
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in their 2025 Williams race suits (Williams F1 )
Kieran Jackson13 February 2025 16:39

