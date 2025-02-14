F1 Williams 2025 launch LIVE: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon unveil new car at Silverstone
Follow live F1 news updates and reaction as Williams unveil their 2025 car on Friday morning
Williams will be the second F1 team to launch their 2025 car after McLaren unveiled their new challenger on Thursday.
Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton joined the Scuderia, with Sainz teaming up with Alex Albon this year for a formidable driver line-up for team principal James Vowles.
Ahead of the 10-team season launch on Tuesday, F1 75 Live, where all 10 teams will reveal their new liveries, Williams will unveil their 2025 car - the FW47 - at a special event at Silverstone.
Williams’s launch starts at 9:30am (GMT) and The Independent will keep you updated with live updates and news throughout the day
Jenson Button on Sainz's first laps in the FW47 this morning:
“It won’t look slow to us! These cars are phenomenal, but the first two laps is installation, he’ll come in and check the car over, and then he’ll start pushing.
“As a driver, you’re excited - making sure there’s no niggly issues there. You know from lap one if you’ve got a reasonable car for the season.
“He’ll have done days in the simulator, it will feel very natural in the simulator!”
James Vowles on the new car:
“It’s an evolution of last year. The field is closing in together, you don’t know how good a winter others have had.
“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved this winter. No bolt left to where it was, looking to moving the team forward.
On the potential of a podium this year:
“Nothing is impossible, there were a few surprises last year. We have a lot more of the ingredients available to us, on a normal race weekend it will be unlikely. We have two of the strongest drivers who will give everything, as will I.”
Williams' 2025 car!
Here’s a photo or two of the 2025 car!
A reminder: this is not the livery. That will be revealed on Tuesday at F1 75 Live!
Mr & Mr!
Albon and Sainz now playing a classic game of Mr & Mr!
For me, it’s a tricky watch...
Best Q to Albon - Who is Albon’s favourite driver of all-time, Schumacher or Hamilton?
Sainz: Schumacher.
Meanwhile, Ayrton Senna and Gilles Villeneuve are revealed as Sainz’s favourite drivers!
The pair take their leave, with Sainz in the car around 10:30am!
Alex Albon on the team's journey
Albon: “I was one of the first ones to believe in our journey, especially with Carlos and Atlassian joining, there’s a buzz around the team.”
Carlos Sainz on the off-season:
“I struggle to relax [over off-season], I’m hyper-active. Went to the Maldives for six days where there’s just beach and sand, but after two days I need to go back to training, tennis, padel, start being active.
“Relaxing in the sand is not for me!
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are now on stage!
Albon: “I can’t believe how cold it is!”
Sainz: “Freezing morning in Silverstone!”
It looks cold!
Williams's chief mechanic Ben Howard:
“We’ve had a busy week getting this car going, I know it’s 1C at Silverstone but anticipation!
“This has been ongoing throughout last season, working in the background!”
Jenson Button on Williams's new sponsor:
“It shows the progress this team has been making, to land such a big partner is a big deal. They can see the leadership of this team and how they’ve turned it around over the last few years, it’s a big shift for this team.
“Everyone here is passionate about motor racing, 2025 is going to be a really exciting year!”
Vowles on when Williams could be back on the top:
“I’ve always said we’re focused on 26, 27 and 28. I want to make sure that we’re not taking the short-term gain at the cost of long-term. We want to be winning championships, that’s the investment we’re putting in.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments