Oscar Piastri signs long-term extension with McLaren

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren on the eve of the opening race of the new Formula One season.

Piastri, 23, who was already under contract until 2026, has now secured his long-term future with the British team.

The Australian driver finished fourth in the championship last year. He opened his winning account in Hungary before claiming a second victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With McLaren expected to carry over their constructors’-winning form into the new season, Piastri is set to battle with team-mate Lando Norris for the world title.

Speaking after his contract extension was announced, Piastri, gearing up for his third season on the F1 grid, said: “It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision.

“The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

“There are so many talented and special people working at McLaren who have helped me to become a Formula One race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.

“I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown continued: “It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren. Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.

“We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track.

“He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 constructors’ championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for world championships together.”

The new F1 season starts in Melbourne on Sunday.