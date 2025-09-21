Oscar Piastri crashes out on first lap of Azerbaijan GP in huge blow to F1 title hopes
The Australian’s McLaren careered into the wall at turn five on lap one of the 51-lap race
Championship leader Oscar Piastri’s title charge was derailed as he crashed out on lap one of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The Australian, who led team-mate Lando Norris by 31 points coming into the weekend, started only ninth on the grid after also dumping his McLaren into the barriers in qualifying.
Piastri slipped to the back of the grid after anti-stall kicked in on his car and he failed to get away when the lights went out.
The title leader initially moved before the lights went out and has been penalised by the stewards.
The 24-year-old then locked up badly on the way into turn five, careering nose-first into the wall.
Pole-sitter Max Verstappen breezed away into the shortest run to turn one on the F1 calendar to retain his lead, while Norris lost a place and was running eighth when the safety car was deployed following Piastri’s crash.
More to follow..
