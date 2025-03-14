Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Bearman escaped unharmed after a heavy crash in practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old, making his full-time F1 debut with Haas after three races as a reserve last year, lost control of his car coming out of the high-speed turn 10 section.

His car entered the gravel after a snap of oversteer, before the car spun into the wall with one tyre coming loose from the car.

Bearman, who hails from Chelmsford in Essex, quickly let his race engineer that he was OK, before adding: “I’m sorry.”

The crash stopped the first practice session in Melbourne for 10 minutes, with Lando Norris topping the timesheets for McLaren late on.

Carlos Sainz was second-fastest, with Charles Leclerc third-quickest. Lewis Hamilton, in his first grand prix session as a Ferrari driver, could only finish 12th.

Bearman, who impressed for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia last year before two more appearances for Haas, told The Independent ahead of the new season of his ambitions to become a F1 world champion in the future.

“My ultimate goal is to have a very long career in F1,” he said.

“It’s my ultimate passion and I know how lucky I am to be in this situation. I want to prove that I deserve it and, ultimately, I want to become a world champion.

“But my future at the moment lies with Haas and my main goal now is to just drive fast and deliver great results.

“And from there? Let’s see where that brings us.”

It remains to be seen whether Haas can repair Bearman’s car in time for the second practice session at 5am (GMT) on Friday.