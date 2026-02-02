Mercedes F1 launch live: George Russell set to feature as 2026 car revealed
Follow live updates as Mercedes, the early favourites ahead of the new F1 season, launch their 2026 car
Mercedes will be the latest team to unveil their 2026 F1 car livery at their launch event on Monday.
Red Bull started the launch season in January with an extravagant launch in partnership with new engine partner Ford in Detroit, revealing the liveries for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.
Haas and Audi followed, with Ferrari and Alpine also unveiling their 2026 car before the pre-season test in Barcelona.
Anticipation is high at the Silver Arrows and for drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes’ supremacy in launching their power unit back in 2014 seen as evidence that they could nail this set of regulations once again.
Follow Mercedes’ F1 car launch live with The Independent
READ: Winners and losers from first F1 test
We had onlookers peering through binoculars on the hills. We had boisterous security guards warding off unwanted intruders. And we had a broadcast blackout, the ultimate paradox in this fly-on-the-wall Formula 1 era.
All in all, it was a peculiar start to the 2026 season this week in Barcelona. It always looked an oddity on the pre-season schedule that this week’s five-day “shakedown” event – essentially referring to the first occasion a team trials its new car – would be held in secret. There was a limit on photographs, videos, interviews and the release of lap times, despite 40 hours of track time in total.
Yet inevitably, information has leaked out. With two more pre-season tests to come in Bahrain next month, ahead of the season-opener in Australia on 8 March, this was not the teams performing at their optimum. Some did well to make the test at all, given Williams’s absence due to car delays.
The likes of Mercedes and Red Bull were out of the blocks quickly, while Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin maximised their development time in joining later in the week. The miles clocked varied up and down the grid but for new teams, like Audi and Cadillac, every lap helped as they gathered crucial data to prepare for the campaign ahead.
But who were the winners and losers from this week’s first pre-season test?
Are Mercedes 2026 F1 title favourites? Winners and losers from first pre-season test
Mercedes have unveiled digital renders
A few weeks ago, Mercedes did unveil digital renders of their 2026 car with a striking black-and-silver design.
What time is Mercedes’ 2026 F1 car launch?
The launch event is on Monday 2 February and is scheduled to start at 11:30am (GMT).
Russell and Antonelli will both be present for the online event.
Mercedes F1 car launch
Mercedes will be the latest team to unveil their 2026 F1 car livery at their launch event on Monday.
Red Bull started the launch season in January with an extravagant launch in partnership with new engine partner Ford in Detroit, revealing the liveries for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.
Haas and Audi followed, with Ferrari and Alpine also unveiling their 2026 car before the pre-season test in Barcelona.
Anticipation is high at the Silver Arrows and for drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes’ supremacy in launching their power unit back in 2014 seen as evidence that they could nail this set of regulations once again.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks