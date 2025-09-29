How can McLaren win the F1 constructors’ championship in Singapore?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren have enjoyed a dominant Formula One season and could wrap up this year’s constructors’ championship this weekend in Singapore.

Zak Brown’s team, spearheaded by drivers’ title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, have won 12 of the 17 races so far this season, including five of the last seven.

McLaren’s lead, with just seven races of the 2025 season remaining, is a mammoth 333 points over second-placed Mercedes, with a total of 623 compared to 290 for the Silver Arrows.

It means the papaya could, and most likely will, seal their second-straight constructors’ crown this weekend, after winning their first in 26 years a year ago, with victory at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

Now, we take a look at the ramifications which could take McLaren to constructors’ glory in Singapore this weekend.

How can McLaren seal the title in Singapore?

TOP-4 - CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONSHIP 1. McLaren - 623 points

2. Mercedes - 290 points

3. Ferrari - 286 points

4. Red Bull - 272 points

Ahead of round 18 this weekend in Singapore, there are 346 points left to play for. McLaren’s lead currently stands at 333 points over Mercedes.

Therefore, McLaren will seal the title this weekend if they simply score 13 points. Thus, a podium for either Norris or Piastri will be enough.

Ferrari can also catch McLaren statistically, so McLaren will become champions if the papaya:

Not outscored by Mercedes by 31 points or more

Not outscored by Ferrari by 35 points or more

McLaren can seal the constructors’ title this weekend in Singapore ( PA Archive )

What record could be matched?

If McLaren seal the constructors’ crown this weekend, they would win the teams’ title with six races remaining – a feat only matched by Red Bull in 2023, when they won every race bar one.

A different potential record to take from Red Bull would be their total points tally.

Courtesy of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s combined 20 victories in 2023, Red Bull finished on 860. McLaren are currently on 623 and so could beat that total.