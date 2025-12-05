Lando Norris squeezes out Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix first practice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris stole an early advantage in Formula One’s title decider after he saw off world championship rival Max Verstappen by just eight thousandths of a second in first practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris, who has to finish third on Sunday to be assured of his maiden title, led the way, narrowly ahead of Verstappen, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

Oscar Piastri, the other title protagonist, watched on from the McLaren pit-wall with Pato O’Ward, among nine rookie drivers in mandatory action, deputising for the Australian.

Piastri will be back in his McLaren for the second session which gets under way at 17:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

Norris heads into Sunday’s 24th and concluding round at the Yas Marina Circuit guarding a 12-point lead over four-time world champion Verstappen.

Piastri is 16 points behind his McLaren team-mate with just 25 points to play for in the season finale.

Verstappen has taken five victories from his last eight appearances to propel himself into the championship fight.

However, the in-form Red Bull driver had to settle for second in the opening running of the weekend, with Norris setting the early pace.

Verstappen was also upset with the handling of his Red Bull.

“I think something is broken on the car,” said Verstappen on the radio.

“Where are the main areas of issue?,” his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, asked.

“It is everywhere now,” replied the Dutchman.

Kimi Antonelli finished fourth for Mercedes, two places ahead of team-mate George Russell, as the Silver Arrows look to cement second place in the constructors’ championship. Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg split the Mercedes pair in fifth.