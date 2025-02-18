Max Verstappen goes full Jose Mourinho in response to F1 swearing rules: ‘I prefer not to speak’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen did his best impression of Jose Mourinho in response to questioning about F1’s controversial new swearing rules.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, have moved to codify punishments for swearing in the sport’s regulations and, last year, Verstappen had to undergo community service in Rwanda for using foul language in a press conference.

Under new FIA regulations, a first offence carries a £33,800 fine; a second offence a £67,600 fine and suspended one-month suspension and a third offence a £101,000 fine and one-month race ban.

When asked about the new regulations at F1 75 Live in London on Tuesday, the four-time world champion opted for a phrase made famous by ex-Chelsea and Man Utd manager Mourinho.

“I prefer not to speak about that,” he said. “Otherwise I’ll get in trouble.”

In a media session held moments later with members of the national press, Verstappen elaborated slightly: “If you look at everyone’s reaction to it, I think that says enough.

“I think we shouldn’t take it so seriously. I’m also not going to tell you how you should behave in life.”

Max Verstappen is bidding to become a five-time world champion this year ( Getty Images )

Verstappen, who is bidding this year to become only the second driver in F1 history to win five world championships in a row, also made his clear his intention to move on from his row with George Russell at the end of last season.

"I have no intention of continuing any type of beef in February,” he said.

“I'm still enjoying my time away from F1. Honestly, I have nothing to say on that subject."

Verstappen has been joined by a new teammate at Red Bull this year, with New Zealand driver Liam Lawson replacing Sergio Perez for 2025.

The 2025 season starts on 16 March in Australia.