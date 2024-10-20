Martin Brundle brutally ignored by F1 rookie Franco Colapinto on grid walk in Austin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Martin Brundle was comically ignored by Franco Colapinto at the end of his grid walk at the US Grand Prix.

Brundle interviewed the likes of Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen – as well as Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Armand Duplantis - before the Sky Sports F1 broadcaster headed to the front of the grid.

Brundle attempted to speak to some drivers before the national anthem and walked up to Argentine driver Colapinto, who made his debut in Monza last month.

"Hello, my name is Martin Brundle, Sky - we have not met,” Brundle said. “Can we have a chat?"

Yet Williams racer Colapinto looked blankly at Brundle and simply walked on by, with Brundle saying to viewers watching on TV: "Ah well, I think that is the answer to that."

Sky Sports broadcaster Brundle, a former F1 driver himself, is known for his amusing and sometimes awkward encounters with drivers and celebrities on the grid before races.

More recently, Brundle told Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard in Monaco, “I’m in charge here”, when trying to conduct an interview with the France and Real Madrid star in May.

In Brazil last November, Brundle bumped into American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and an odd interview occurred, in which the American rapper fiddled with Brundle’s poppy, asked him to play the air guitar and put his thumb down to the camera at the end.

Brundle also briefly encountered Shaquille O’Neal in Las Vegas, with the NBA legend simply saying “Lewis Hamilton baby”.

Brundle also endured hilarious encounters with DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams in Miami in 2022, as well as a slightly frosty exchange with Cara Delevingne at Silverstone last year, in which the model refused to talk to the broadcaster