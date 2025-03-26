Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Lawson is set to be dropped by Red Bull after just two races of the 2025 F1 season – with multiple reports indicating Yuki Tsunoda will replace him for his home race in Japan next week.

New Zealand racer Lawson has endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the grand prix in 12th, after three post-race disqualifications.

The writing looked somewhat on the wall on Sunday night when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to rule out an early-season swap, with Racing Bulls driver Tsunoda the obvious candidate to step up.

open image in gallery Liam Lawson has reportedly been dropped by Red Bull ( Getty Images )

Now, an initial report in Dutch outlet De Telegraaf details Tsunoda, 24, will indeed swap spots with Lawson for the grand prix in Suzuka next week. An official announcement is expected later this week, with details still to be ironed out.

The move would see Lawson drop down to the sister team, Racing Bulls, and partner Isack Hadjar from race three onwards.

Lawson himself acknowledged in China that he did “not have time” on his side as he looked to turn around his form, but nonetheless, it is a huge shock just two races into a 24-race season.

“There’s always going to be speculation in the paddock,” Horner said, when asked whether Red Bull could make a change for Japan (4-6 April).

“I think everything is purely speculative at the moment. As I say, we’ve just finished this race, we’re going to take away the info and have a good look at it.”

Lawson was promoted in December to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with the Kiwi receiving the nod ahead of Japanese driver Tsunoda despite just 11 grand prix starts to his name.

Horner added, in China, that he “feels very sorry” for Lawson at the moment, as he struggles to adapt to the RB21 car.

open image in gallery Yuki Tsunoda is set to race for Red Bull at his home race in Japan (4-6 April) ( Getty Images )

“I think Liam still has got potential, we’re just not realising that at the moment,” he said.

“I think the problem for him is he’s had a couple of really tough weekends and he’s got all the media on his back.

“The pressure just naturally grows in this business. I feel very sorry for him that he’s… you can see it’s very tough on him at the moment.

open image in gallery Christian Horner has reportedly made an early-season switch ( Getty Images )

“He’s a young guy, we’ve got a duty to look after him. We’re going to do the best that we can to support him. Liam’s still a very capable driver, we know that, we’re just not… for whatever reason, we’re not seeing him able to deliver that at the moment.”

Pressed further on whether Tsunoda, who qualified ninth on the grid but finished outside of the points in China, would be the “prime candidate” to replace Lawson, Horner replied: “I’m not even going to comment on a change, because that will be your first headline.

“As I say, we’re two races into this championship, we have a sample of two [races]. We have quite a bit of information, so we’re going to go away and have a good look at it, work with Liam, and do the best we can for him.

“There’s so much info [available], how he’s adapted driving the car, what he’s getting from the car, what we can do to help, where were his major issues, what’s causing the inconsistency… all of those issues.”