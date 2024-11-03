Lewis Hamilton lambasts Mercedes F1 car as ‘worst ever’ after Brazil GP ‘disaster’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lewis Hamilton insists his Mercedes car during the Brazilian Grand Prix was his “worst ride ever” as the seven-time F1 world champion finished 10th in Sao Paulo.

Starting 14th on the grid, the seven-time F1 world champion struggled for grip on the wet Interlagos track and dropped back early on.

After the mid-race red flag, Hamilton progressed to occupy 10th – the final points position – and kept off the challenge of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him.

Yet for Hamilton, who now only has three races left before he moves to Ferrari next year, it was another weekend to write off.

“We were just slow,” he told Sky F1. “I want to say a super thank you to the guys in the garage, up so early today. They’ll be feeling pain, we could have won [with George].”

His teammate George Russell led the race early on before eventually finishing fourth as Max Verstappen claimed a famous win from 17th on the grid.

Asked about the condition of his car, Hamilton added: “It’s like a plank of wood, no suspension.

open image in gallery Hamilton finished 10th in Interlagos ( Getty Images )

“Bouncing on the tyres, can’t get on the power anywhere. It’s the worst ride we’ve ever had, particularly through corners, it’s so stiff.

“Hopefully we won’t have any more bumpy tracks, the last three aren’t so bouncy. I could happily go and take a holiday.”

Hamilton also said over team radio immediately after the race: “A disaster of a weekend. That’s the worst the car has ever been.”

The 39-year-old, who will conclude 12 years at Mercedes next month, has now been overtaken by Russell in the drivers’ championship and languishes in seventh position.

Hamilton will next be in action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 23 November.