Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton sets the early pace on second day of testing in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton ended a session as a Ferrari driver on top for the first time after he set the early pace on the second day of testing in Bahrain.

The seven-time world champion saw off former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by four tenths with the quickest lap of the test so far. Williams’ Carlos Sainz finished third.

While eye-catching times in pre-season have to be treated with caution as the grid’s teams trial different fuel loads and engine power modes, Hamilton will be encouraged by his day’s work ahead of his bid to land a record eighth world championship.

Commenting on Ferrari’s pace, Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will take over from the Briton on Thursday afternoon, said: “The car has been feeling good. Everybody is hiding their own performance, but the feeling is good and we didn’t have any surprises.”

Hamilton managed to complete 45 laps, taking his tally for the week so far up to 115. Hamilton will get his final taste of his new machine on Friday before the season opener in Melbourne on March 16.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur added: “So far so good, but the first topic is reliability and that has gone well.

“Nobody knows the level of fuel of the others and it is difficult to make any forecasts or predictions and it is much better to stick to your own data.”

Red Bull’s Liam Lawson managed only 28 laps after he was sidelined for much of the four-hour running with an engine failure. Max Verstappen will return to the Red Bull cockpit on Friday.