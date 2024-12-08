Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Toto Wolff sent a heartfelt message to Lewis Hamilton after the Brit’s final race for Mercedes, saying ahead of his move to Ferrari: “If we can’t win, you should win.”

Hamilton, who started 16th in his final race for the Silver Arrows in Abu Dhabi, surged through the field and with a last-lap overtake on teammate George Russell, the 39-year-old finished just outside the podium in fourth.

After 12 years and six world titles with Mercedes, Hamilton moves to Ferrari in 2025, ending the greatest driver-team partnership in F1 history. Hamilton did some doughnuts on the home straight after the race.

Wolff told Hamilton on the radio after the race: “Lewis that was the drive of a world champion, amazing.

“If we can’t win [next year], then you should win.”

In an emotional conversation between Hamilton, Wolff and race engineer Peter Bonnington, Hamilton said: “That was fun. We dreamed a lot but together we believed and achieved things as a team.

“Thank you for all the courage, the determination and passion for supporting me. It started out as a leap of faith and turned into a journey into the history books.

“I’m so grateful to everyone at the factory. From the bottom of my heart all the best.

“I love you guys, I really really do.”

Lewis Hamilton did some doughnuts after his final race for Mercedes ( Getty Images )

Bonnington said: “Stellar job, it’s been a pleasure all the way.”

Hamilton finished the 2024 season in his worst-ever championship position – seventh – but did manage to break his 31-month win duck at Silverstone in July.

Lando Norris won the season-ending race and in doing so guided McLaren to the 2024 constructors’ championship – their first team title in 26 years.

The 2025 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.