Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lewis Hamilton will first test a Ferrari F1 car early next year, with the prospect of him driving at the 2024 post-season test in Abu Dhabi a non-starter.

Seven-time F1 world champion will leave Mercedes after 12 years at the Silver Arrows at the end of the season and only has three races left before he moves to the Scuderia in 2025.

In the days straight after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 8 December, some drivers undertake a post-season test alongside junior drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit.

However, Hamilton has commitments lined up with Mercedes sponsor Petronas straight after Abu Dhabi, meaning he will have to wait until 2025 to drive in the scarlet red.

Yet Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur revealed Hamilton’s first runs are likely to be one of the team’s “Testing of Previous Cars” (TPC) days prior to the 2025 season starting.

“I’m not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation,” Vasseur told Autosport.

“He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We’ll have one or two TPC days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough.”

Hamilton’s TPC day is set to take place at the Fiorano Circuit next to Ferrari’s HQ in Maranello, Italy.

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes to join rivals Ferrari in 2025 ( Getty Images/The Independent )

Ferrari’s 2022 challenger, the F1-75, would be the most likely car for Hamilton to drive given TPC rules.

Vasseur added: “For sure we have part of the team already focusing on ’25, on the test plan, on the communication and so, with Lewis being part of this.

“But not on the race team and it’s not on my mind.”

Ferrari are currently battling for the constructors’ title and are 36 points behind McLaren ahead of the next race in Las Vegas.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is on track for his worst season in F1 in terms of championship position. He currently lies seventh, two points behind Mercedes teammate George Russell.