Lewis Hamilton sends message to ‘older, white men’ who criticise him

Lewis Hamilton said he ignores comments from “older, white men” who have criticised his career choices and claimed he welcomes the negativity.

The 40-year-old is entering a new chapter of his record-breaking career with Ferrari and finished second on the penultimate day of testing in Bahrain ahead of next month’s season opener in Melbourne.

Hamilton made the switch to Ferrari following 12 seasons with Mercedes, but his form was indifferent in his final years at the Silver Arrows.

In an interview with Time Magazine, the publication made reference to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan’s claim that it was “absolutely suicidal” for Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz with Hamilton.

“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” said Hamilton. “I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing. How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”

Hamilton is set for his 19th season in Formula One after making his debut for McLaren back in 2007.

Responding to Hamilton’s decision to jump ship from Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff said last year that every sportsperson has a “shelf-life”. Hamilton has been replaced at Mercedes by 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else,” continued Hamilton in the interview. “I’m the first and only black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey.

“You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my number one priority.”

On Thursday, Hamilton ended a session as a Ferrari driver on top for the first time after he set the early pace on the second of three days of testing.

Hamilton saw off former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by four tenths. He was later usurped by Sainz, who now races for Williams.

While eye-catching times in pre-season have to be treated with caution as the grid’s teams trial different fuel loads and engine power modes, Hamilton will be encouraged by his day’s work ahead of his bid to land a record eighth world championship.

He completed 45 laps, taking his tally for the week so far up to 115. Hamilton will get his final taste of his new machine on Friday before his full Ferrari debut at the first round in Albert Park on March 16.

Lando Norris set the pace on day one, and while he finished only 14th on Thursday, he impressed on a race-simulation stint with his McLaren team appearing to hold a slight edge over their rivals at this early stage.