Lewis Hamilton feels in ‘best place’ for a long time ahead of new F1 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton believes he is in the best place he has been for a long time and is excited by his prospects ahead of the new Formula One season.

The seven-time world champion endured a difficult debut season with Ferrari, failing to secure a podium as he finished sixth in the standings.

Hamilton’s end to the season was particularly challenging as he did not qualify higher than 13th in the final four races.

But the sport has undergone a major regulation change, with engines, chassis, fuel and tyres all modified.

Ferrari have started well in pre-season testing, delivering impressive mileage in last week’s first Bahrain test ahead of the new campaign.

And Hamilton believes he has banished the struggles of last season and got himself into a good mindset.

“I’ve left everything, all of last year, behind me,” Hamilton said at the second Bahrain test.

“I really felt that I spent a lot of time rebuilding over this winter, refocusing, really getting my body and my mind to a much better place.

“In general, just making sure that I’m able to arrive feeling better. And I would say I generally feel personally in the best place that I’ve been in a long, long time.

“And then with the car, I think we’ve started off quite well so far. And it’s an exciting time with this new generation of car as well, because it’s all brand new.”

Ferrari failed to win a race last season and Hamilton, who won the last of his seven titles in 2020, did not enjoy huge success with the ground-effect era of cars.

The new regulations have caused much debate already, with Max Verstappen suggesting the increased need for energy management was “just not Formula One”.

Hamilton has admitted the new regulations are very complicated but is pleased that he has been able to play a part in shaping this season’s Ferrari.

“Last year we were locked into a car that ultimately I inherited,” he added.

“This is a car that I’ve been able to be a part of developing on the simulator for the last 10 months.

“And so a bit of my DNA is within it. I’m more connected to this one for sure.”

Ferrari have not won the drivers’ championship since Kimi Raikkonen’s success in 2007.

Last season was a major disappointment after the Scuderia entered it expected to contend for both championships but ultimately were the fourth-best team by a distance.

Hamilton, 41, says lessons have been learned and that he was always prepared for the project to take time to succeed.

“My belief in the team is still absolutely the same. I understand the faith in this team and what they’re capable of and that’s why I joined the team,” Hamilton added.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight thing where we’d have success immediately. That’s why I signed a longer deal because I knew more often than not it’s a process.

“I feel like we’ve also learned a huge amount from last year as a team and there have been changes that we’ve made.

“I think we’re working better together than ever before so I’m excited for that moving forward.”