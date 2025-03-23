Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles Leclerc looked to play down his clash teammate Lewis Hamilton on another ultimately disappointing grand prix weekend for Ferrari in China.

While Hamilton did secure his first win for Ferrari with victory in the sprint on Saturday, the grand prix on Sunday was much tougher for both the Brit and Leclerc following minor contact on the opening lap.

Hamilton moved over around the swooping turn one, touching Leclerc’s front wing in the process, with the Monegasque forced to drive the whole 56-lap race with a damaged wing.

Yet oddly, Leclerc had superior pace and Hamilton was instructed to move aside for his teammate halfway through the race. In the end, Leclerc finished fifth with Hamilton a position behind in sixth.

Speaking about the incident, Leclerc said: “Honestly, it’s not Lewis’s fault at all.

“I was around the inside trying to position the car for turn 3, Lewis didn’t know I was there - I didn’t think Lewis would come back to the apex.

“It’s a racing incident, it’s not the first of last time it will happen. Shame it happened between the two red cars.”

Asked why he didn’t change his front wing at the pit-stop, Leclerc replied: “We didn’t want to take the eight seconds to change the wing, didn’t want to take that risk.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc touched on the opening lap ( Getty Images )

“I wanted to maximise the result, I think we did well.”

Oscar Piastri led home a McLaren one-two ahead of Lando Norris, with Mercedes’ George Russell completing the podium in third.

Norris leads the championship by eight points to Max Verstappen, while Leclerc is in fifth and Hamilton in seventh.

The next race is the Japanese Grand Prix (4-6 April).