What does Lando Norris need to win the 2025 F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi?

Lando Norris is in prime position to win the 2025 F1 world championship after qualifying second for the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

The McLaren driver’s grip on the title was weakened in Las Vegas after a double disqualification and then in Qatar last week after his team botched their race strategy.

Max Verstappen won the race in Qatar while Norris only finished fourth, though did make a key overtake on Kimi Antonelli late in the day. Oscar Piastri had to settle for second place.

open image in gallery Lando Norris leads the world championship by 12 points ( Getty Images )

It means the 26-year-old Englishman has a 12-point advantage over Verstappen heading into the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, with Piastri 16 points off his teammate.

So what does Norris need to win the title on Sunday?

It now goes down to Abu Dhabi.

Norris has a 12-point lead over Verstappen, who is now in second place. Piastri is a further four points back, 16 off his teammate.

It is a normal race weekend in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, Norris will win the world championship if he finishes on the podium at the Yas Marina Circuit.

A minimum third place (15 points) in Abu Dhabi would give Norris an unassailable 27-point lead.

Fourth place (12 points) would give Norris a 24-point lead and, thus, if Verstappen then won the race, the Dutchman would take the title by one point.

Alternatively, Verstappen needs to score 13 more points than Norris. Twelve more points would put them level but, unless Verstappen won, they would both be tied on countback on seven wins each. It then goes to second-place finishes, where Norris has the advantage with eight compared to Verstappen’s five.

Piastri has an even harder task. He needs to score 16 or more points than Norris and four more points than Verstappen.

If they’re all level on points, it goes to countback. As it stands, all three drivers have won seven races, but Norris has eight second-place finishes, compared to five for Verstappen and four for Piastri.