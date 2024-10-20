Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



McLaren have made their move. Ahead of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and with eight grands prix and three sprint races to go, championship contender Lando Norris will now receive No 1 status.

At long last, some might say. Others will say it has come too late.

Norris trails Max Verstappen by 59 points in the standings and now, with teammate Oscar Piastri told that prioritisation will go to the British driver – though there is still a lack of clarity in some scenarios – there are no excuses for the Bristolian now.

If Norris were to chase down Verstappen and win his first world championship in Abu Dhabi in December, it would be the mightiest comeback in F1 history. But to do so, and take advantage of performances in qualifying that have been sumptuous in recent months, he has one obvious area to strengthen.

It is now seven times that Norris has started an F1 race on pole – and seven times that he has failed to lead when starting lap two.

What has Norris been doing wrong? Are there repeated issues at the start line? We break down all seven of those pole position starts – dating back to 2021 – to highlight where Norris must improve if he is to start claiming consistent lights-to-flag victories with the minimum of fuss.

1) Russian Grand Prix, 2021

A day which will live long in Norris’ nightmares.

One day after sealing his maiden pole position in Sochi, the Brit started at the front of the grid and reacted quickly off the line, holding off Carlos Sainz in the initial stage.

However, at turn two, Norris covered the inside line too early and Ferrari’s Sainz swept around the outside to take the lead – sound familiar? Norris fought the Ferrari back, but could not squeeze past and had to settle for second after lap one.

Norris would go on to have the race victory in the palm of his hands before a very late downpour – and a costly decision from Norris to stay out on slick tyres – gifted Lewis Hamilton his 100th F1 victory. Norris, who was inconsolable afterwards, tumbled down the order and finished seventh.

Position after lap one: Second

open image in gallery Carlos Sainz stormed past Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix ( Getty )

2) Brazilian Grand Prix sprint, 2023

Norris would have to wait over two years for his next pole position and it came for the sprint race in Sao Paulo.

Granted, pole position at Interlagos starts on the outside heading into turn one, but Norris still put up little resistance here as Max Verstappen surged up the inside from second place to take first.

It got worse for Norris towards the end of lap one, as Mercedes’ George Russell also crept past down the inside in sector three.

He would eventually finish second.

Position after lap one: Third

open image in gallery Max Verstappen stole a march on Norris last year in Brazil ( Getty )

3) Chinese Grand Prix sprint, 2024

To the first of this year’s first-lap failures.

Norris qualified on pole for the first sprint of the season as F1 returned to Shanghai for the first time in five years. Yet from lights out, Lewis Hamilton was ahead down the inside – with a reaction time of 5.06s from 0-125mph, compared to 5.22s for Norris.

The McLaren driver looked to hang out his car around the outside of the long, curving right-handed turn but went off-track.

He rejoined all the way down in seventh, amid a crop of cars in tow. He would make up just one more place, finishing sixth.

Position after lap one: Seventh

open image in gallery Norris dropped from first to seventh after a disastrous start in China ( Getty )

4) Spanish Grand Prix, 2024

This was a much better start from Norris, starting on pole ahead of Verstappen. It is a long run down to turn one at Barcelona and Norris looked to have covered the Dutchman down the inside.

However, he did not account for George Russell – starting in fourth – bravely swooping in around the outside to take first place. Norris, meanwhile, was squeezed by both cars and was forced to drop back to third.

It would prove costly for Norris, who had the quickest car all weekend, as he was unable to chase down Verstappen in the closing stages and had to settle for second, finishing two seconds behind the Red Bull driver.

The time and positions lost at the start were decisive.

Position after lap one: Third

open image in gallery Norris dropped to third in Barcelona as George Russell took advantage of a gap around the outside ( Getty )

5) Hungarian Grand Prix, 2024

Again, Norris was faced with a long run down to turn one at the Hungaroring and immediately swept over to the inside to block off teammate Piastri.

It didn’t work, as Piastri stormed past regardless at turn one. Verstappen then took second place off the track, with the Brit unhappy over team radio that the Red Bull driver did not give the position back.

Verstappen, after much consternation, did give it back on lap four.

But again it was a far from ideal start for the Brit, who was forced to give up first place for Piastri later in the race due to the Australian’s superior start.

Position after lap one: Third

open image in gallery Oscar Piastri squeezed Norris out down the inside in Hungary ( Getty )

6) Dutch Grand Prix, 2024

This time, Norris could not use a long run down to turn one as an excuse.

Starting ahead of home hero Verstappen, Norris got away really poorly. The Dutchman was unobstructed, as he took first place down the inside.

Interestingly, the reaction times were identical – 0.28 seconds – but Norris had wheelspin and could not get on the power quick enough before Verstappen took advantage.

This was the only start that did not cost Norris victory, as McLaren’s devastating race-pace saw Norris comfortably pass Verstappen on lap 18 – and he did not look back.

Position after lap one: Second

open image in gallery Verstappen was quickest off the mark in Zandvoort ( Getty Images )

7) Italian Grand Prix, 2024

The start that stings right now, heading into the Baku weekend.

Norris got away well heading down into the first chicane at Monza, Variante del Rettifilo, and kept first place to Piastri. All looked well.

But as the Brit slid coming out of the chicane and heading around the Curva Grande, Piastri slipstreamed his teammate expertly. With aggression – perhaps too much? – the Aussie battled his way past Norris, who lost speed as the pair nearly touched and was forced to give up second place to eventual winner Charles Leclerc.

Again, Norris’s inability to keep hold of first place early was a major setback and detrimental to his chances of winning. If he wants to win this season’s F1 title, he will have to convert victories from pole position with more composure on lap one than shown previously.

open image in gallery Piastri came close to contact with Norris but took first place in Monza ( Getty )

Position after lap one: Third

Article originally published on 13 September