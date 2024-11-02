Lando Norris takes the points but ‘not proud’ of sprint success in Sao Paulo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lando Norris admitted he did not deserve to win Saturday’s sprint race in Brazil which allowed him to take another two points out of Max Verstappen’s championship lead.

Pole man Oscar Piastri led from the front before he obeyed a McLaren team order to allow Norris to take the victory on lap 22 of 24 in Interlagos.

Norris’ triumph takes him 45 points behind Verstappen, who started fourth and improved to third, with 132 points still available.

After Piastri covered off Norris on the downhill run to the opening corner, the attention turned to when the Australian would be ushered out of his team-mate’s way.

The instruction finally arrived with two laps remaining as Piastri provided Norris with room ahead of the fourth corner to complete the move.

“I am not proud of it,” said Norris. “Oscar deserved it (the win) but we did what we had to do, so I thank him and the team.

“We are fighting for the constructors’ championship, and fighting for the drivers’ championship. And we want to help the team achieve both of those goals.

“From a driver’s point of view, I am not proud to win a race like I did today. We want to avoid it as much as we can.

“But we both signed up for this. We work as a team, we get told to do, we both have a boss, and we work as hard as we can to help each other.”

Piastri added: “It is not as fun as winning but I know the position we are in. We have been talking about this for months and this is the first time we have had to enforce it.

“I would have preferred to have won but it is a sprint race and I don’t have much to fight for in the drivers’ standings. We knew this could, and probably would happen, and I am fine with it.”

After beating Norris to pole by just 0.029 seconds, Piastri kept his McLaren team-mate at arm’s length at the start. Then the dialogue between pit-wall and drivers began as to when the move would be orchestrated.

With Norris failing to draw clear of third-placed Charles Leclerc, the decision was taken to trade positions on the final lap. But McLaren’s hand was forced two laps earlier than planned with a Virtual Safety Car – which does not allow overtaking – set to be deployed after Nico Hulkenberg broke down in his Haas.

McLaren also had Verstappen to contend with after he swatted Leclerc aside for third with six laps to go. The Dutchman took a lunge at Piastri on the final lap but the McLaren man held firm.

Verstappen was then hauled in front of the stewards for an infringement under the VSC. Verstappen already has to serve a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s main event after taking on a new combustion engine.

Carlos Sainz finished fifth in the sprint race, one place ahead of George Russell. Lewis Hamilton started 11th and finished 11th in the other Mercedes.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 71-lap Grand Prix will take place at 15:00 local time (18:00 GMT).