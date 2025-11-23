Lando Norris suffers blow to F1 title hopes after post-race drama in Las Vegas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris’ bid to win the world championship has taken an extraordinary setback after he was disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris had finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in Sin City to put him 42 points clear of the Dutchman in the title race with just 58 to play for.

But Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri were stripped of their respective second and fourth-placed finishes for running illegal cars after the rearmost skids underneath their McLarens were less than the 9mm minimum thickness required.

It means Norris will head to the penultimate round in Qatar – which includes a sprint race – next weekend guarding only a 24-point lead over Verstappen with the season finale to follow in Abu Dhabi on December 7. Piastri, who had been cast 30 points adrift at the chequered flag, is now also 24 points back.

The stunning verdict from the stewards arrived at close to 02:00 local time – more than four hours after the race finished.

George Russell moves up to second place, while his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who finished fifth, takes third.

A statement from the FIA read: “The rear skids of Car 4 (Norris) were measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations. The relevant measurements were RHS Front 8.88mm, RHS Rear 8.93mm.

“The team argued that mitigating circumstances existed in that there was additional and unexpected porpoising at this event, limited opportunity to test due to the weather on day one, and shortened practice sessions. Further the team submitted that the degree of the breach was lower than prior breaches of this regulation in 2025.

“The FIA argued that unfortunately there was no provision in the regulations or in precedent for any penalty other than the usual penalty (i.e. disqualification). The FIA noted that it strongly held the view that the breach was unintentional and that there was no deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations.

“Notwithstanding the submission by the team that there was potentially accidental damage that may have led to movement of the floor which could have caused additional wear, the stewards do not consider this sufficient to mitigate the penalty.”

The early-morning drama following Saturday night’s race on the Strip dramatically alters the complexion of the championship.

Norris, 26, looked poised to have a golden opportunity to seal his maiden title in Qatar. Indeed he was asked in the post-race press conference if he was now daring to dream of a maiden world title. But he is now having to deal with a possible nightmare as Verstappen breathes down his neck.

The four-time world champion was 104 points off the title pace following the Dutch Grand Prix on the final day of August. However, he is now within a race victory of Norris at the summit of the standings. How different it all was a few hours earlier.

Norris had started on pole on Sin City but was third at the end of the first lap after he covered off Verstappen at the opening corner only to brake too late and run off the track.

He fought his way clear of Russell with 16 laps to go and crossed the line 20 seconds adrift of Verstappen, who led every lap.

Verstappen, Norris and Russell were driven along the Strip in a pink Lego Cadillac by actor Terry Crews before they parked up at the Bellagio Hotel.

Pressed about his error at the opening bend, Norris said: “I f***** it up.”

Podium interviewer, and 13-time race winner, David Coulthard hastily interjected: “You can’t say that.”

Norris continued: “You have to be punchy at Turn 1 but I was too punchy. But in the end I scored some good points so I am not too disappointed.”

Little did he know what fate would ambush him.