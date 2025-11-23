Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set to be disqualified from Las Vegas GP - latest
F1 reaction from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit as the FIA conduct further analysis of both Mclaren cars post-race
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both set to be disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic moment in the 2025 F1 title race.
Norris finished the Vegas race in second, with Max Verstappen winning the grand prix and Oscar Piastri down in fourth. Norris had extended his lead to 30 points as a result.
However, in a massive post-race moment, both McLaren cars were under investigation from the FIA for excessive plank wear. Then, the matter was referred to the stewards for their deliberation, with a disqualification likely.
The decision would mean both Verstappen and Norris would trail Norris by 24 points, with two rounds remaining and 58 points left on the table.. Verstappen would be level on points with Piastri, though the Australian would stay ahead in second, courtesy of having more race wins (seven to six) than the Dutchman.
Follow live coverage of the Las Vegas GP with The Independent
Norris and Piastri set to be disqualified
Hugely dramatic moments in the title race this.
Usually, plank wear beyond the limit allowed is a slam dunk DSQ. We wait to see...
What would a double DSQ do for the championship? Well, Oscar Piastri would stay 24 points behind Lando Norris, as opposed to 30.
But more significantly, Max Verstappen would ALSO be 24 points behind Norris and would move up to joint-second!
Norris present with stewards
It is understood that Norris and a McLaren team representative visited the stewards at 23:45 local time (07:45 GMT) on Saturday night – more than two hours after the chequered flag fell.
It’s now 12:30am local time.
UPDATE - McLaren are arguing in the stewards room
We understand McLaren bosses are arguing their case in the stewards’ room.
Not entirely sure what their defence can be. We’ve seen the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc - in China back in March - disqualified in similar circumstances.
Excessive plank wear is usually a slam dunk disqualification.
We await further news as I’m sure does Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, in a dream development for the Dutchman.
How would top-3 in F1 standings look with Norris and Piastri DSQ?
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points
FIA technical report:
The report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer reads as follows: “The skid wear of car numbers 81 (Piastri) and 04 (Norris) was checked.
“The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i).
“The measured thickness was less than 9mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e).
“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”
BREAKING: Norris's car under investigation
Norris had a fuel-load issue at the end of the grand prix. And we can confirm the FIA are doing further analysis of the McLaren car.
It could be a fuel sample; it could be for plank-wear. But it’s unknown at this stage.
Watch this space...
Lewis Hamilton, after finishing 10th:
On 10th place from back of the grid: “I feel terrible, terrible. It’s been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try, it keeps getting worse.
“I’m trying everything, in and out of the car.”
Oscar Piastri after finishing fourth:
On turn 1: “There’s not much to say, I was one of the only people who braked, got barged out the way, that’s fine... it is what it is. The rest of the race was eventful, way too many mistakes, there were some tough moments.
“In clean air we were quick, but difficult before and after.”
On mistakes: “Just little lock-ups here and there, that was it. Not my favourite circuit of the year, but nothing to do with that... pretty bad start, took a while to find the rhythm.”
On title and Qatar: “Hopefully... I need more than that now. I’m just going to go next two weeks, prepare as well as I can, would be nice to get some good results to end the year, the championship picture is what is is, we’ll see how it is.”
George Russell in third:
“When Max came out the pits, pushed tyres too hard.
“But standing on the podium is probably the best we could have achieved.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments