F1 heads to Qatar after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s disqualifications from Las Vegas GP
Follow the latest news and reaction from the Las Vegas Grand Prix as both McLaren cars fell foul of technical rules
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic incident that could have lasting ramifications for the 2025 F1 title race.
The post-race development means Max Verstappen, who won in Vegas, is now just 24 points behind championship leader Norris and moves level on points with Piastri with two rounds remaining. Norris had initially extended his lead to his McLaren teammate Piastri to 30 points after finishing second in Vegas, with the Australian only coming home in fourth place.
Yet post-race analysis of both McLaren cars from the FIA found excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the 9mm threshold. As a result, the matter was referred to the stewards, who disqualified both cars from the race classification.
It means Norris now only has a 24-point advantage with two rounds – Qatar and Abu Dhabi – remaining and 58 points, courtesy of the sprint race in Qatar, still left to play for.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below:
When can Lando Norris win the 2025 F1 world championship?
Lando Norris is still in position to win the 2025 F1 world championship despite disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver’s grip on the title was weakened after the FIA’s investigation into the skid blocks underneath both drivers’ cars, with Max Verstappen winning the race on The Strip.
Norris had finished second, after a mistake on pole at the opening corner had dropped him behind Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.
But after both McLaren drivers’ points were wiped off, Norris’ lead has been chopped from 30 to 24 points clear of both Piastri and Verstappen with just 58 left on the table across the concluding two rounds.
It means the 26-year-old Englishman could still secure the world title with a round to spare at next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic moment in the 2025 F1 title race.
The seismic post-race development means Max Verstappen, who won in Vegas, is now just 24 points behind championship leader Norris and moves level on points with Piastri with two rounds remaining. Norris had initially extended his lead to his McLaren teammate Piastri to 30 points after finishing second in Vegas, with the Australian only coming home in fourth place.
Sky F1's Karun Chandhok on McLaren double DSQ:
“Big news on a day when Max banks 25 points…
“The interesting this is that in Austin, McLaren said they were too conservative on the ride height as they didn’t have data from the Sprint.
“Here their argument was they didn’t have enough info from practice, yet went too aggressive.”
F1 World Drivers' Championship: Latest odds after Norris and Piastri disqualified
Despite the huge set-back for Lando Norris, the Briton remains a strong favourite with the bookies to land that world title.
But Max Verstappen has closed in significantly and is considered much more likely to beat out Norris than the McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri:
- Lando Norris - 2/9
- Max Verstappen - 3/1
- Oscar Piastri - 18/1
Source: Betfair
F1 constructor standings after Vegas GP
1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 431 points
3. Red Bull - 391 points
4. Ferrari - 378 points
5. Williams - 121 points
6. Racing Bulls - 90 points
7. Haas - 73 points
8. Aston Martin - 72 points
9. Sauber - 68 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
Full F1 driver standgings after DSQs at Vegas GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 294 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 137 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 48 points
12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points
15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 31 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Piastri on how he'll approach the next races
“Just try to put myself in the best position I can,” Oscar Piastri said when asked how he’ll tackle the next two races.
“I obviously need quite a lot of things to go my way now to win, but all I can do is make myself in the best position to capitalise if something happens.
"That's what I will put my effort into and just try to have some good results."
Lando Norris reacts to ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas GP disqualification
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have accepted their “frustrating” double disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to skid wear issues on their McLaren F1 car.
McLaren issued an apology to both Norris and Piastri after the loss of points at a critical stage of the season, and the championship leader said it was “a frustrating end to today”.
“We had to do some managing towards the end of the race and now we know it was due to some issues on our car, which have unfortunately resulted in us being disqualified,” Norris said.
“It’s frustrating to lose so many points. As a team, we’re always pushing to find as much performance as we can, and we clearly didn’t get that balance right today.
“Nothing I can do will change that now, instead full focus switches to Qatar, where we'll aim to go out and deliver the best possible performance in every session.”
What Norris and Piastri's disqualification means for the title race
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix meaning their chances of winning the drivers’ championship title have taken a huge hit.
Norris still leads the standings but is now only 24 points ahead of his teammate Piastri, and perhaps more pressingly, also Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Verstappen is a four time World Champion and will have his sights set on pipping both McLaren’s to victory with two races left in the season.
There are 58 points left on offer in Qatar and Abu Dhabi which will no doubt set up a thrilling end to the campaign.
