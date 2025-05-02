Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claims maiden pole position for Miami sprint race

The 18-year-old Italian saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Philip Duncan
Friday 02 May 2025 17:31 EDT
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed his first ever pole position for Miami’s sprint race (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed his first ever pole position for Miami’s sprint race (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.

The 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished third, 0.100 sec behind Antonelli, with Max Verstappen fourth and Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fifth.

Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.

“It was a very intense qualifying, and I have felt really good since this morning’s practice session,” said a euphoric Antonelli after posting a track record to take top spot.

“The last lap was mighty. I pulled it all together and I am delighted to get my first pole.

“It will be a different feeling to start on the front row tomorrow and I cannot wait to see how we do in the sprint race, and in qualifying for the Grand Prix, too.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in