Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claims maiden pole position for Miami sprint race
The 18-year-old Italian saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.
The 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished third, 0.100 sec behind Antonelli, with Max Verstappen fourth and Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fifth.
Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.
“It was a very intense qualifying, and I have felt really good since this morning’s practice session,” said a euphoric Antonelli after posting a track record to take top spot.
“The last lap was mighty. I pulled it all together and I am delighted to get my first pole.
“It will be a different feeling to start on the front row tomorrow and I cannot wait to see how we do in the sprint race, and in qualifying for the Grand Prix, too.”