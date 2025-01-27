Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Herbert has confirmed he will continue in his role as an F1 steward this year, starting with the season-opening grand prix in Australia.

The former F1 driver and ex-Sky Sports broadcaster, 60, was on the receiving end of criticism from Max Verstappen and his father, Jos, last year due to his dual role as a pundit and steward.

Herbert was critical of Verstappen’s driving style in Mexico, when the four-time world champion received a 20-second penalty, prompting Jos to rebuke: “I think a steward shouldn’t talk to the press at all.”

Yet Herbert will continue in his role as a steward this year, on a rotational basis, and will be one of four people in the stewards’ room for the Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

“There are still going to be incidents [in Australia], there are still going to be complaints from teams and drivers and we’re going to have to deal with that as normal,” Herbert said, in partnership with Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

“The way that the racing rules have gone, it's made it more as racing was when we were doing karting. I know George Russell mentioned that, it was crazy, this apex stuff and now we've given space on the exits.

“We never did that in karting, that was never part of it. And I never accepted this giving space.”

Herbert added that Red Bull driver Verstappen, who is targeting a fifth consecutive world championship in 2025, will continue his aggressive on-track style this year.

“I think from Max Verstappen’s point of view, yes, aggression is always going to be part of what he does but he's still improving his racing skills, qualifying skills and he's still got plenty in his back pocket if he ever needs it,” Herbert said.

Johnny Herbert will continue in his role as an F1 steward this season ( Getty Images )

“Does Verstappen need a teammate that will push him a little bit more? Well, that's where Liam Lawson [2025 Red Bull teammate] has now got to shine as well, in that very difficult situation of being up against one of the world's best at the moment, probably one of the greatest ever.

“It will only be a positive thing for Verstappen to have a teammate that will push him and what that will do, unfortunately for everybody else, is move Verstappen to another level.

“If he does reach that next level, that's where everything changes.”

The 24-race 2025 season starts on 16 March, with a 10-team season launch event taking place at the O2 Arena in London on 18 February.