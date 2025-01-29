Johnny Herbert leaves role as F1 steward over ‘incompatible’ pundit work
The former racing driver attracted criticism from Max Verstappen’s camp last season.
Johnny Herbert has left his role as a Formula One driver steward, the FIA has announced.
The governing body said it had been “mutually agreed” Herbert’s work as a steward was “incompatible” with his job as a media pundit.
Herbert attracted criticism from Max Verstappen’s camp last season for his comments about the Dutch driver’s performance at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Verstappen picked up a 20-second penalty for forcing Lando Norris off the road twice during the race and Herbert claimed the driving had been “harsh” and “over the top” and felt Verstappen had a “horrible mindset”.
A statement from the FIA on Wednesday said: “It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA.
“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.
“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”