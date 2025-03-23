F1 broadcast of Hamilton-Leclerc swap was a joke – Ferrari boss Vasseur

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur took aim at Formula One’s “joke” broadcast of the Chinese Grand Prix as he accused the sport of deliberately creating a show when Lewis Hamilton offered to move aside for Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton volunteered to allow team-mate Leclerc through for fifth as he struggled for speed. However, Hamilton’s radio message was not shown on the international feed.

Instead the broadcast picked up on Hamilton’s race engineer Riccardo Adami telling the seven-time world champion that “we are swapping cars at Turn 14”.

Hamilton told Adami he was closing up on George Russell ahead of him and would allow Leclerc through when “he was closer”.

Hamilton was then instructed to “swap this lap”. The 40-year-old hit back by replying: “I’ll tell you when we can swap.” Hamilton moved over for Leclerc moments later.

The exchanges between Hamilton and Adami arrived a week after the British driver told his new race engineer to “leave him to it” at the opening round in Australia.

And, speaking after the race in Shanghai, team principal Vasseur said: “This is a joke from FOM (Formula One Management), because the first call came from Lewis to swap. Lewis suggested it.

“But to make the show, to create the mess around the situation, they did not broadcast the first part of the exchange. So I will discuss it with them.

“We have to work for the team and consider the best thing for Ferrari. The collaboration between the two guys (Hamilton and Leclerc) is mega and I cannot complain about it.”

Vasseur was speaking before both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from fifth and sixth places for illegalities on their cars. Hamilton’s floor ran too close to the ground, while Leclerc’s machine was underweight.

Addressing the swap with Leclerc, Hamilton said: “We didn’t really have a battle. He just had more pace than me. I was struggling with the car so I told the team to let him by. It was my idea.”