FIA clamp down after suspicions ‘unidentified team’ exploited trick with F1 car

The FIA have responded immediately after suspicions arose of a car ride-height adjustment trick being utilised by an “unidentified team.”

F1 cars are placed in parc ferme between qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, where changes to the aerodynamic configuration of the cars are not allowed in the regulations, aside from the front wing.

Yet suspicions were bound in the paddock that a team had designed its car in a manner where the front bib – or the T-tray – was adjustable through a change of setting inside the cockpit.

Several teams, according to the report from Autosport, raised their concerns to the FIA who have come out to clarify the rulebook and announced a change in procedure to check on the cars from this weekend’s US Grand Prix in Austin.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

On parc ferme rules, Article 40.2 of F1’s technical regulations state: “The aerodynamic set up of the front wing may be adjusted using the existing parts.

“No parts may be added, removed or replaced.”

Article 40.9 adds: “A competitor may not modify any part on the car.”

The clarification of the rulebook comes ahead of the final six races of the season and the fourth sprint weekend of 2024 taking place this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.