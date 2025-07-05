F1 weather forecast: Rain in the air for British Grand Prix on Sunday
The 12th race of the 2025 F1 season sees the paddock return to the home of British motorsport
F1 next heads back to the scene of the sport’s first ever race 75 years ago as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris secured a vital and much-needed win last time out in Austria, thwarting a challenge from McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver’s lead is now 15 points after the first 11 races.
Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen retired after being hit by Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been the topic of much discussion this week - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, potentially replacing arch rival George Russell in 2026.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fourth in Austria and will be eyeing his first podium for Ferrari as he takes to his home track for the first time in red. Hamilton memorably won last year’s race, his ninth victory at Silverstone.
But what is the weather forecast in Silverstone this week?
Rain is in the air on Sunday morning, with a 70% chance of precipitation.
The latest forecasts state that the rain is set to continue until 1pm (BST), which could impact the F3 and F2 races.
However, by lights out at 3pm for the grand prix, the chances of rain are down to 20%. That reduces to 10% by 4pm, with rain therefore unlikely to impact the race.
Lewis Hamilton won a wet-dry race in 2024, his first victory in 31 months, for his ninth win at Silverstone.
