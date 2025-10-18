F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Norris and Piastri crash out in dramatic sprint race start
Follow F1 updates from the Circuit of the Americas, with Verstappen ahead of Norris and Piastri
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
Follow live updates of the US Grand Prix with The Independent
Russell dives down the inside (Lap 8/19)
Russell makes a courageous move down the inside at the end of the back straight - both the Mercedes and Verstappen go off-track, and the Brit is forced to concede.
Verstappen keeps the lead. I like the feistiness, though!
“He completely missed the corner!” says Verstappen.
Verstappen keeps lead at restart (Lap 7/19)
A typically smooth restart from the Dutchman, who keeps his lead from George Russell - but the Mercedes has stayed within DRS range!
Safety car in this lap (Lap 5/19)
So, Norris, Piastri and Hulkenberg all OUT!
Top-10: Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Tsunoda, Bearman, Gasly, Antonelli
A reminder: the top-eight score points in the sprint!
Zak Brown decrees crash 'amateur hour' (Lap 3/19)
Speaking on Sky F1, McLaren CEO Brown says it was “amateur hour” by the cars around his two cars.
That’ll be Nico Hulkenberg, then.
Safety car still out, incidentally.
Hulkenberg at fault (Lap 2/19)
Replays show Piastri got a better start from Norris, went to cut behind him at turn 1, before being hit by Hulkenberg - with Piastri then powerless to stop him flying into Norris!
Norris: “Someone just wiped me out, I’m out.”
Blimey! Top-3 is now: Verstappen, Russell, Sainz.
Safety car
It wasn’t Piastri’s fault, as he got clipped by Hulkenberg, but that caused the McLarens to collide!
Safety car, due to debris and tyres on track!
Both McLarens have pulled out - and Norris and Piastri are both OUT of this sprint!
Piastri and Norris hit at the start!
Oh wow!
Verstappen gets clear in first but Norris and Piastri collide at turn 1!
Norris is OUT - and Piastri is towards the back too!
Wow!
Formation lap
Verstappen leads all 20 cars around this fantastic circuit for the formation lap, with the whole pack on the medium tyre for what is a 19-lap sprint race.
Here we go then!
Reminder of the starting grid:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Nico Hulkenberg
5. George Russell
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Alex Albon
10. Charles Leclerc
11. Kimi Antonelli
12. Isack Hadjar
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Lance Stroll
15. Liam Lawson
16. Ollie Bearman
17. Franco Colapinto
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Gabriel Bortoleto
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments