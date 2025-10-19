F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates, stream and times as Norris has tough start
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
Oscar Piastri on team radio:
“Concerned about front left, doesn’t look or feel great.”
Interesting - one to keep an eye on...
Green flag conditions (Lap 9/56)
We’re back underway - and Leclerc (somehow) has a bigger gap to Norris then when the VSC was implemented!
The gap is 1.9 seconds, with Verstappen’s lead to the Ferrari now 2.8 seconds.
Top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Alonso
Virtual safety car (Lap 8/56)
Ah, Carlos.
He makes a move down the inside at turn 15 but it’s not really on and he clatters into Antonelli.
The Italian is now last - and Sainz is OUT.
VSC - every car drops to 70% speed. They should be able to wheel away the Williams car safely enough...
Antonelli spins (Lap 7/56)
Nightmare for Antonelli in seventh, who has dropped to plum last!
And Carlos Sainz has stopped too - did he hit the Italian?
Could well be a safety car...
Leclerc holding off Norris (Lap 5/56)
Norris is right on the tail of Leclerc now, but can’t make a move stick down the back straight!
Terrific defence from the Ferrari. Meanwhile, Hamilton is within a second behind too!
All this is working perfectly for Verstappen - his lead is now three seconds!
Verstappen's lead over one second (Lap 2/56)
Crucially, Verstappen has stormed out in front and is outside DRS range to Leclerc in second.
Closest gap in the top-6 is Piastri and Russell, with the Mercedes right on the rear of the Australian.
Top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Antonelli, Sainz, Tsunoda, Bearman
Leclerc overtakes Norris at the start!
Lights out and Verstappen keeps the lead comfortably, but Leclerc makes a move stick on Norris at turn 1!
Norris drops to third, while Piastri is up to fifth ahead of Russell - who has dropped two places to sixth!
Perfect start for Verstappen - not a good one for Norris.
Formation lap:
So Verstappen leads the pack around for the formation lap, with the top-two on mediums and Charles Leclerc on the soft tyre.
What will happen at turn 1 this time?!
A reminder of the starting grid in Austin:
1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull
2) Lando Norris - McLaren
3) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
4) George Russell - Mercedes
5) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
6) Oscar Piastri - McLaren
7) Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
8) Ollie Bearman - Haas
9) Carlos Sainz - Williams
10) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
11) Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
12) Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
13) Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
14) Pierre Gasly - Alpine
15) Franco Colapinto - Alpine
16) Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
17) Esteban Ocon - Haas
18) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
19) Alex Albon - Williams
20) Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
McLaren CEO Zak Brown:
On both cars on the podium: “I think we can, it won’t be easy. Yesterday was brutal day at the office, we don’t know if it’s a one or two stop.
“We don’t need to try and win this in turn one and maybe let the race come to us yesterday.”
