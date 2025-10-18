F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and stream as Isack Hadjar crashes
Follow F1 updates from the Circuit of the Americas as the drivers go for pole after a dramatic sprint
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
Tsunoda out in Q2
While Max Verstappen is P1, his Red Bull teammate is out in Q2 - only 13th for the Japanese driver.
Bottom-five (11-15) and out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Lawson, Tsunoda, Gasly, Colapinto
Ollie Bearman makes the top-10...
Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris
Russell up to P6
That’s pretty solid from Russell - he goes up to sixth.
Big moments for Yuki Tsunoda then, who remains in the bottom-five.
2:00 left in Q2..
Russell in bottom-five
First laps in Q2 are in and a surprise - George Russell is in the bottom-five right now.
Only P12 for the Mercedes man.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Lawson, Russell, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Gasly
There’s time though - 6:00 left in Q2.
Lando Norris on team radio:
“I’m going to need a new steering wheel for the next run, the whole grip has come off.”
More issues for Lando...
Q2 underway
Plenty of cars out queuing at the end of the pit-lane as we get underway with the second phase of qualifying.
Alex Albon out in Q1
Oh Alex!
Albon shot up into the top-15 right at the end, but he’s had his lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Bortoleto, Ocon, Stroll, Albon, Hadjar
Top-3: Verstappen, Russell, Antonelli
Norris goes P7
With a 1:33:7, Norris is safe - for now.
Most of the pack now heading backing out there for their final flying laps.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Stroll, Colapinto, Albon, Bortoleto, Hadjar
3:00 to go in Q1...
Lando Norris goes wrong
The McLaren is under pressure with five minutes to go.
Norris goes off-the-track in sector one, so lap abandoned and he hasn’t got a time on the board right now.
Bottom-five (16-20): Colapinto, Albon, Bortoleto, Norris, Hadjar
6:00 to go in Q1...
Q1 back underway
With a big queue at the end of the pit-lane, we’re back underway in Q1.
14:51 left - no lap times on the board at the moment.
Hadjar crash
Tell you what, it’s a big old crash into the barrier.
Fortunately, he’s all fine - but has gone into the medical car.
