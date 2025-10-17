F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and practice updates in Austin
Follow F1 updates from the Circuit of the Americas, with the field battling for pole ahead of Saturday’s sprint
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
Follow live updates of the US Grand Prix with The Independent
Christian Horner ‘played a character’ at Red Bull, claims Susie Wolff
Susie Wolff has suggested that Christian Horner “played a character very well” during his time running the Red Bull team and that the allegations surrounding him were “a real shame” for F1.
Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 team principal back in July after 20 years and 14 world titles at the team he built from the bottom up.
He officially left last month, having received an £80m pay-off, and Laurent Mekies was installed as his replacement as both chief executive and team principal.
Full quotes below:
Christian Horner ‘played a character’ at Red Bull, claims Susie Wolff
Constructors' Championship heading into Austin:
1. McLaren - 650 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 325 points
3. Ferrari - 300 points
4. Red Bull - 290 points
5. Williams - 102 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 66 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 46 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
What does the 2026 grid look like?
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
TBC
MERCEDES
George Russell
Kimi Antonelli
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Pierre Gasly
TBC
HAAS
Esteban Ocon
Ollie Bearman
RACING BULLS
TBC
TBC
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
SAUBER
Nico Hulkenberg
Gabriel Bortoleto
CADILLAC
Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas
READ: Inside George Russell’s new Mercedes deal – and why Brit is now poised for F1 title charge
By Kieran Jackson
For all the column inches and social media conjecture throughout most of this year’s Formula One season, George Russell has seldom looked rattled at the myriad of questions thrown his way. Week after week, with a smile and an eyebrow arched, the 27-year-old has repeatedly knocked back suggestions of a shock exit from Mercedes despite the 2025 season, and his original deal, just six rounds from a conclusion.
Yet there was no rush. Once Max Verstappen had committed to Red Bull for next season, officially back in July, it was simply a formality, and now both Russell and 19-year-old Italian teammate Kimi Antonelli have penned fresh terms with Mercedes.
Full piece below:
Inside Russell’s new Mercedes deal – and why Brit is now poised for F1 title charge
Christian Horner rumours are distracting for Ferrari, says Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton believes that talk of Horner replacing Fred Vasseur is not helping their cause.
“It is a little bit distracting for us as a team,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.
“The team have made it clear where things stand in terms of re-signing Fred. Fred and the whole team are working really hard on the future of the team.
“I don’t know where the rumours have come from so I can’t really shed much light on that. These things naturally aren’t helpful. I know everyone back at the factory is working really hard and these kind of rumours can be distracting.
“For me it is trying to keep the focus on the goal in front of us and building next years car so that we can have better execution and better performance.”
Driver Standings heading into this weekend
Piastri has a 22-point lead at the top:
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 237 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 173 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 88 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 34 points
12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 32 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 20 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Lando Norris to face ‘repercussions’ after Singapore collision with Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris will face “repercussions” after McLaren held him responsible for the first-lap collision with Oscar Piastri in Singapore.
“Lando has taken responsibility for that,” Piastri said. “I think it’s quite clear for us as a team that how lap one unfolded wasn’t how we want to go racing.”
Norris accepted the team’s decision to blame him for the incident. He also suggested that the unspecified consequences dealt out to him would be noticeable.
“The team held me accountable for what happened, which I think is fair,” Norris said. “Then we made progress from there on and understanding what the repercussions were for myself.
Start times this weekend in Austin:
All times BST
Friday 17 October
- Free practice 1: 6:30pm
- Sprint qualifying: 10:30pm
Saturday 18 October
- Sprint race: 6pm
- Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 19 October
- Race: 8pm
F1 United States Grand Prix:
