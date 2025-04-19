Jump to content
F1 start time: Saudi Arabia GP 2025 info and how to watch race on TV

F1 heads to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the fifth race of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 19 April 2025 00:00 EDT
Comments
Lando Norris reacts to 'messy' Bahrain GP

F1 returns to Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and round five of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri claimed his second win of the season last time out with a commanding victory in Bahrain, cutting the gap to championship leader and McLaren teammate Lando Norris to three points in the drivers’ standings.

George Russell finished an impressive second for Mercedes while Lewis Hamilton finished fifth - his best result on a Sunday since joining Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was short of pace for Red Bull, in the end coming home sixth, with speculation mounting that the Dutchman could leave at the end of the season. Verstappen won last year’s race in Jeddah, memorable for Ollie Bearman making his F1 debut.

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 19 April

  • Free practice 3: 2:30pm
  • Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 20 April

  • Race: 6pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Jeddah on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 heads to Jeddah next for the Saudi Arabian GP
F1 heads to Jeddah next for the Saudi Arabian GP (Getty Images)

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris – 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri – 74 points

3. Max Verstappen – 69 points

4. George Russell – 63 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 25 points

8. Alex Albon – 18 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 151 points

2. Mercedes - 93 points

3. Red Bull - 71 points

4. Ferrari - 57 points

5. Haas - 20 points

6. Williams - 19 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 7 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

