F1 testing LIVE: Start time and driver schedule in Bahrain as 2025 pre-season begins
Follow live updates as the 2025 season gets underway with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain
The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.
It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuits hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.
Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25 first up on Wednesday, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action in the morning session.
McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?
Follow live updates from pre-season testing with The Independent
F1 pre-season testing!
Testing starts at 7am (GMT) on Wednesday morning!
What are the timings for testing?
The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.
In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).
Mercedes chief James Allison on the W16:
"Our primary focus has been on dialling out the W15's slight reluctance to turn in slow corners, along with the imbalance in tyre temperatures that made the car inconsistent from session to session," he said.
"We are pleased with our progress over the winter and we're looking forward to finding out where we stack up against everyone else."
British F1 star Ollie Bearman reveals he failed first driving test
Britain's latest Formula One star Ollie Bearman has revealed he failed his first driving test.
Speaking at the sport's 2025 launch event at London's O2 Arena, Bearman said he required another go at obtaining his road driving licence.
"I passed second time and I shouldn't have said that," said the teenager with a smile.
Full story below:
George Russell ‘pretty clear’ on Max Verstappen stance ahead of new F1 season
Asked if he had cleared the air with Verstappen since the concluding race on December 8, Russell said: “No, I haven’t spoken (to him).
“I have no concerns about him or his driving – that happened last year and I want to focus on myself. But obviously things got out of line at the end of last year, and I made it pretty clear that I’m not going to take it.
“But now it’s 2025 and I’m focused on the job and the job is to win. So I’m not going to change my approach, fighting him, or fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same.”
When is the first race of the 2025 season?
The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.
The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.
It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.
Christian Horner responds to Adrian Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers
Christian Horner insists Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance last year was due to “deep-rooted” issues as he responded to Adrian Newey’s statement over the team’s group of engineers.
In a recent interview with German media outlet Auto Motor und Sport, Aston Martin-bound Newey was asked about Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance and said: “From what I can see from the outside… the guys at Red Bull, this is no criticism, but I think they just, perhaps through lack of experience, kept going in that same direction.”
Horner, however, insists Red Bull’s issues go back further to the 2023 campaign, when they won 21 out of 22 races.
Full story below:
George Russell on new season:
“As a team, we are incredibly motivated to improve on last season. There is a great energy within the factories at Brackley and Brixworth so I'm eager to take to the track.”
Kimi Antonelli on his first season in F1:
“I'm excited to make my debut in F1 this year. It is a great opportunity, and I am very thankful to everyone at Mercedes for the faith and trust they've placed in me.
“I've been working hard over the winter to be as ready as I can possibly be and now, I can't wait to get started.”
