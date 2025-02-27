F1 testing LIVE: Who’s driving on day two of 2025 pre-season in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton makes shock admission about driving Ferrari F1 car

The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.

It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuit hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.

Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action on Thursday.

McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?

