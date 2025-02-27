F1 testing LIVE: Who’s driving on day two of 2025 pre-season in Bahrain
Follow live updates as the 2025 season starts with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain
The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.
It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuit hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.
Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action on Thursday.
McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?
Follow live updates from pre-season testing with The Independent
Day 2 start time and driver schedule:
Day 2 starts at 7am (GMT) and goes on until 4pm, with two four-hour sessions.
And here’s the lineup!
Who is driving at F1 pre-season testing?
McLaren
- Thursday: Piastri (AM), Norris (PM)
- Friday: Norris (AM), Piastri (PM)
- Thursday: TBC
- Friday: TBC
Red Bull
- Thursday: Lawson
- Friday: Verstappen
Mercedesw
- Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)
- Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)
Aston Martin
- Thursday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
- Friday: Stroll (AM), Alonso (PM)
Williams
- Thursday: Sainz (AM), Sainz (PM)
- Friday: Albon (AM), Albon (PM)
Alpine
- Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)
- Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)
Haas
- Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)
- Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)
Sauber
- Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
- Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)
When is the first race of the 2025 season?
The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.
The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.
It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.
READ: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are amicable at Ferrari for now – but it won’t last
The eagle-eyed amongst the F1 ‘twitter-sphere’ on Tuesday spotted something far too endearing to ignore ahead of F1 75 Live in London. Sat next to each other in sleek black suits, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were already turned off by the preamble in The O2. As such, Leclerc whipped out his mobile phone and triggered a game of online chess between the pair. Currently, Hamilton has a one-game lead.
Nip-and-tuck already, it seems, in the quest for checkmate. This year, seven-time world champion Hamilton and Ferrari’s long-term golden boy Leclerc will be teammates at the prancing horse yet, in the same breath, will carve out every millisecond to beat the other.
Is your teammate your friend or foe? In F1 spiel, it’s more often the latter.
Full piece below:
Hamilton and Leclerc are amicable at Ferrari for now – but it won’t last
Christian Horner responds to Adrian Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers
Christian Horner insists Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance last year was due to “deep-rooted” issues as he responded to Adrian Newey’s statement over the team’s group of engineers.
In a recent interview with German media outlet Auto Motor und Sport, Aston Martin-bound Newey was asked about Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance and said: “From what I can see from the outside… the guys at Red Bull, this is no criticism, but I think they just, perhaps through lack of experience, kept going in that same direction.”
Horner, however, insists Red Bull’s issues go back further to the 2023 campaign, when they won 21 out of 22 races.
Full story below:
Horner responds to Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers
George Russell ‘pretty clear’ on Max Verstappen stance ahead of new F1 season
Asked if he had cleared the air with Verstappen since the concluding race on December 8, Russell said: “No, I haven’t spoken (to him).
“I have no concerns about him or his driving – that happened last year and I want to focus on myself. But obviously things got out of line at the end of last year, and I made it pretty clear that I’m not going to take it.
“But now it’s 2025 and I’m focused on the job and the job is to win. So I’m not going to change my approach, fighting him, or fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same.”
F1 prize money: How much will teams earn for 2025 season?
The prize pot for the teams at the end of the season is usually around 50% of F1’s commercial rights profit.
1st - $140m
2nd - $131m
3rd - $122m
4th - $113m
5th - $104m
6th - $95m
7th - $87m
8th - $78m
9th - $69m
10th - $60m
Figures are approximate and currently based on 2024 sums
Carlos Sainz names his four F1 title contenders – and Lewis Hamilton is ignored
When asked between reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sainz replied: “I think it will be between those first three you have said.
“If Mercedes make a good car, I would put [George] Russell in too. I think he is at a very good level. Any of those can beat each other this year.”
F1 pundit Bernie Collins tears apart Monaco GP rule change with new race theory
“My initial thought upon reading is: if I was last, I'd stop lap one, stop lap two, have no more pit stops to do, close up to the back of the pack and hope to overtake when they go in.
“What stops someone doing their two pit stops then [at the start] and no stops going forward? We're trying to solve a very specific situation we saw last year in Monaco, it’s not what we always see.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments