F1 starting grid: Positions for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Oscar Piastri, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton down the order

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 20 April 2025 09:33 EDT
Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant pole position.

The championship leader branded himself a “f*****g idiot” on the radio after hitting the kerbs at turns four and five and crashing into the wall during his first run in Q3.

His session was over and Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and George Russell were left to slug it out for pole, with the Dutchman banishing pre-race talk over his future with another scintillating qualifying performance.

Russell will line up third for Mercedes after another fine display, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing qualifying form continued as he could manage only seventh.

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

6. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

8. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

11. Alex Albon (Williams)

12. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

14. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

15. Ollie Bearman (Haas)

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

17. Jack Doohan (Alpine)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

19. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

20. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Time BST

Sunday 20 April

  • Race: 6pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Jeddah on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 heads to Jeddah next for the Saudi Arabian GP
F1 heads to Jeddah next for the Saudi Arabian GP (Getty)

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris – 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri – 74 points

3. Max Verstappen – 69 points

4. George Russell – 63 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 25 points

8. Alex Albon – 18 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 151 points

2. Mercedes - 93 points

3. Red Bull - 71 points

4. Ferrari - 57 points

5. Haas - 20 points

6. Williams - 19 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 7 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

