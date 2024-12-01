Mercedes driver George Russell has been promoted to pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was penalised one place for impeding his rival, the FIA has announced.

Verstappen started sixth and finished only eighth in the earlier sprint race won by Oscar Piastri as McLaren edged closer to their first constructors’ title in 26 years.

But the Dutch driver returned to form for qualifying for Sunday’s 57-lap main event by seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.055 seconds to take both his and Red Bull’s first pole since Austria exactly five months ago.

However, at 1:06 local time, more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps. Lando Norris, who handed team-mate Piastri victory in the sprint race earlier on Saturday – with McLaren securing a one-two finish to move 30 points clear of Ferrari – remains third, 0.252sec back.

See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Qatar:

What is the starting grid?

1. George Russell

2. Max Verstappen*

3. Lando Norris

4. Oscar Piastri

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Lewis Hamilton

7. Carlos Sainz

8. Fernando Alonso

9. Sergio Perez

10. Kevin Magnussen

11. Pierre Gasly

12. Zhou Guanyu

13. Valtteri Bottas

14. Yuki Tsunoda

15. Lance Stroll

16. Alex Albon

17. Liam Lawson

18. Nico Hulkenberg

19. Franco Colapinto

20. Esteban Ocon

* Verstappen has been penalised one place for impeding Russell, the FIA said

When is the Qatar Grand Prix?

Time GMT

Sunday 1 December

Race: 4pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Lusail on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Qatar Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

The Lusail International Circuit hosts the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 404 points (champion)

2. Lando Norris - 347 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 323 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 276 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 264 points

6. George Russell - 223 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points

8. Sergio Perez - 152 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points

12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 4 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 623 points

2. Ferrari - 593 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 556 points

4. Mercedes - 434 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 52 points

7. Alpine - 49 points

8. RB - 46 points

9. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 0 points