George Russell put his Mercedes on pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as team-mate Lewis Hamilton faltered to qualify only 10th.

As Russell saw off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.098 seconds to land top spot in Sin City, Hamilton was left to rue two mistakes which leaves him way down the order.

Pierre Gasly took a surprise third for Alpine, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris must outscore Max Verstappen by at least three points to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, but the British driver will start one place behind the Dutchman in sixth.

See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Las Vegas :

What is the starting grid?

1. George Russell

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Pierre Gasly

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Max Verstappen

6. Lando Norris

7. Yuki Tsunoda

8. Oscar Piastri

9. Nico Hulkenberg

10. Lewis Hamilton

11. Esteban Ocon

12. Kevin Magnussen

13. Zhou Guanyu

14. Liam Lawson

15. Sergio Perez

16. Fernando Alonso

17. Alex Albon

18. Lance Stroll

19. Valtteri Bottas*

Pit lane. Franco Colapinto**

*Bottas has a five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine

**Colapinto will start from the pit lane after his crash in qualifying

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Time GMT

Sunday 24 November

Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Las Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 393 points

2. Lando Norris - 331 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points

6. George Russell - 192 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points

8. Sergio Perez - 151 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points

12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 4 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 593 points

2. Ferrari - 557 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 544 points

4. Mercedes - 382 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Alpine - 49 points

7. Haas - 46 points

8. RB - 44 points

8. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 0 points