F1 grid: Starting positions for Australian Grand Prix

Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 15 March 2025 02:13 EDT
Lewis Hamilton in joyous mood ahead of Ferrari debut in Australia

The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Australia returns to host the season-opening grand prix for the first time in six years.

All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.

Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?

Follow live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent

What is the starting grid?

1. Lando Norris

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Max Verstappen

4. George Russell

5. Yuki Tsunoda

6. Alex Albon

7. Charles Leclerc

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Isack Hadjar

12. Fernando Alonso

13. Lance Stroll

14. Jack Doohan

15. Gabriel Bortoleto

16. Kimi Antonelli

17. Nico Hulkenberg

18. Liam Lawson

19. Esteban Ocon

20. Ollie Bearman

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Melbourne on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Australian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

