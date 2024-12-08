F1 grid: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg penalty
F1 heads to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2024 season with the constructors’ title up for grabs
The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.
This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.
Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.
See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Abu Dhabi:
What is the starting grid?
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Max Verstappen
5. Pierre Gasly
6. George Russell
7. Nico Hulkenberg***
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Valtteri Bottas
10. Sergio Perez
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Liam Lawson
13. Lance Stroll
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Lewis Hamilton
17. Jack Doohan
18. Alex Albon*
19. Charles Leclerc**
20. Franco Colapinto*
*Albon and Colapinto have been given five-place grid penalties for exceeding their battery allocation
**Leclerc has been given a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his battery allocation
***Hulkenberg receives a three-place grid drop for overtaking two cars on the pit-exit road in qualifying
When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Time GMT
Sunday 8 December
- Race: 1pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Abu Dhabi on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 429 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 349 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 341 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 291 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 272 points
6. George Russell - 235 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 68 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points
11. Pierre Gasly - 36 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 640 points
2. Ferrari - 619 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 581 points
4. Mercedes - 446 points
5. Aston Martin - 92 points
6. Alpine - 59 points
7. Haas - 54 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
