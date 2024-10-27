F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz starts on pole as Lando Norris challenges championship leader Max Verstappen
F1 live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the world title battle continues with Max Verstappen on front row and Carlos Sainz on pole
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
The F1 weekend reaches its climax in Mexico City tonight with Lando Norris set to continue his rivalry with Max Verstappen following the highly contentious battle in Austin.
Verstappen has won five of the last six races at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez and will be aiming to edge one step closer to a fourth world championship title.
Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz. The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.
Follow live updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent:
Johnny Herbert insists Red Bull should drop Sergio Perez immediately
Former F1 race winner Johnny Herbert believes Red Bull need to drop Sergio Perez “sooner rather than later” – and should be replaced by RB driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Perez has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2025 – with an option for 2026 – but has struggled as Max Verstappen’s teammate this year. He has not won a race since April 2023 and trails Verstappen in the championship by 204 points.
The 34-year-old finished seventh in the US Grand Prix on Sunday, while Verstappen finished on the podium. Perez’s future is shrouded in doubt ahead of his home race in Mexico City this weekend.
Johnny Herbert insists Red Bull should drop Sergio Perez immediately
The Red Bull driver competes at his home race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, this weekend
Perez hoping for a change in momentum
“Momentum in F1 is very important,” Sergio Perez said. “If I get a good one here, then the season can take a huge turn.
“The most important thing is that I feel comfortable in the car. At the moment we are unable to unlock the full potential of the car.
“I feel that we are working towards solving it. We are heading in the right direction. This is Formula One, sometimes the results are not coming, you have to keep your head down and focus on the stuff that you can control.”
Max Verstappen wants F1 driver voting rights
Max Verstappen has yet to make peace with Formula One’s governing body after being sanctioned for swearing in a press conference but he is clear on what he would like to see happen in an ideal world.
“Drivers need to get more power,” Red Bull’s triple world champion told Reuters in an interview ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.
“It’s a tough one, I know, but this is something that I think is very important for the future, for the young drivers not so much for us.”
Max Verstappen wants F1 driver voting rights amid battle with FIA
The Red Bull driver doesn’t want to race until he’s 40 so is unlikely to catch Hamilton and Michael Schumacher on seven titles
Sergio Perez admits to poor season with speculation over Red Bull future
Sergio Perez admits he has had a “terrible season” as speculation continues over his future at Red Bull. Perez is eighth in the drivers’ standings – 204 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen – and his highest finish in the last 13 races is sixth.
Red Bull are under pressure to hold on to their constructors’ crown, having lost the lead to McLaren – who are now 40 points clear.
“I know I have had a terrible season. It started really well but it has been really difficult for me,” Perez said, “If I get a strong result (here), it can definitely change my season massively, I am really up for it.
“Having Ferrari there does not change anything, we want to win the constructors, finishing second and third is no difference. We want to win it and for that we need both cars with the best possible performance and best possible package.”
Verstappen has no desire to emulate Hamilton
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen says he has no desire to match Fernando Alonso’s 400 races, a milestone the Spaniard reached in Mexico, or continue racing into his 40s like old title rival and seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton.
“Now that I’ve won championships and races, for me, my goals are completed in Formula One, so there’s a bit less pressure,” he said.
“I don’t care about winning eight titles or beating the win record. I know that I can do that but you need in a way luck as well, for a long time that you are at the right team.
“Yes, I can continue until I’m 40 years old, but I don’t want to. I don’t want to look back when I’m 80 years old, and hopefully I make it to 80, and look at myself and say ‘Jesus! I’ve done 40 years of racing, and I’ve basically wasted 15 good years of my life (when I could be) having a good time with family and friends’.
“OK, maybe you win a few more championships and races, but it’s not about that for me in life.
“When I’m 80 years old I want to look back and say ‘Yes, I had a good time in racing, I did everything I needed to do, and I loved my life and I lived my life.’ That’s what I want to do.”
Danica Patrick explains why she backs Donald Trump – as Sky F1 pundit votes for first time ever
Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick has voted for Donald Trump in this year’s US presidential election – adding that it is the first time she has ever gone to the polls.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, who was a pundit on Sky Sports’ coverage of the US Grand Prix in Austin last weekend, chaired a town hall with Trump’s running mate JD Vance two weeks ago in North Carolina.
The 42-year-old, who is the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series race, revealed her early vote on her Instagram page on Wednesday, saying: “I voted today, for the first time.
Danica Patrick explains why she backs Trump – as F1 pundit votes for first time ever
The former IndyCar driver, 42, chaired a town hall with Trump’s running mate JD Vance earlier this month
Norris on Ferrari threat
Lando Norris is wary of the threat that Ferrari pose his McLaren in tonight’s Grand Prix especially following their one-two in Austin last time out.
“The last few weekends they have been quicker than us. Today we were not on their level, but tomorrow is another day,” Norris said after qualifying on Saturday.
“Ferrari have been the guys to be beat and Carlos is on top. It will be challenging to beat them tomorrow.
“Carlos is going to be fast and has nothing to lose. We will try our best, but I don’t think we have the pace compared to them at the minute.”
Norris ‘happy’ with P3
Lando Norris continues his challenge to win the Formula 1 world title as the drivers race in the Mexico Grand Prix tonight. It promises to be an intriguing contest with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking pole position and Max Verstappen also on the front row.
Norris starts third and will be hoping to pip his rival Verstappen to the first corner and take control of the race. Speaking after qualifying yesterday Norris said: “I am relatively happy to be P3.
“I felt a bit on the back foot and have not been that comfortable at all. We found some good sectors in qualifying. Q1 and Q2 were very good.
“I just couldn’t progress from there, the car was too difficult to drive in Q3. Too difficult to get the three tenths out of it compared to Carlos.
“But I am pleased with third. It looked like it could have been better but I think we finished where we should be.”
Verstappen qualifies ahead of Norris
Max Verstappen hailed an “incredible result” after he recovered from struggles in practice to finish ahead of title rival Lando Norris in qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix.
“To be on the front row is an incredible result for us,” Verstappen said, “Yesterday was basically a complete write-off. We were behind and the car was not feeling great. Everything was very difficult.
“So it was always going to be a tough qualifying, we made some adjustments and it started to feel better.
“I don’t expect miracles (on race pace). In Austin, Ferrari were really fast, McLaren were competitive, so from my side I guess we will find out.”
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (GMT).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8:30am (GMT) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:30am on Monday morning for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico City on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Mexico Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments