F1 returns after a four-week break with the US Grand Prix in Austin and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season.

Lando Norris won last time out in Singapore to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, finished third in the city-state while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to finish their time together on a high before Hamilton heads to Ferrari next year.

Verstappen has won the last three editions of the US Grand Prix and was also victorious in the Austin sprint race last year. It will also be the first race for Liam Lawson this year, with the New Zealander replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the season.

See below for the F1 standings after Singapore

Driver Standings after US GP sprint

1. Max Verstappen - 339 points

2. Lando Norris - 285 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 250 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 197 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points

7. George Russell - 159 points

8. Sergio Perez - 144 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 25 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship after US GP sprint

1. McLaren - 522 points

2. Red Bull - 483 points

3. Ferrari - 453 points

4. Mercedes - 336 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 34 points

8. Williams - 16 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are battling for the F1 drivers’ title (David Davies/PA) ( PA )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December